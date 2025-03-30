Gudi Padwa 2025: Mythri Movie Makers Unveils Jai Hanuman Poster Starring Rishab Shetty

New Delhi: Mythri Movie Makers, the team behind the blockbuster Pushpa, has shared a special Gudi Padwa wish with a captivating new poster for their upcoming mythological action film Jai Hanuman, directed by Prasanth Varma and starring Rishab Shetty. The film has already created a buzz among fans, following the massive success of HanuMan and the excitement surrounding the Prasanth Varma Cinematic Universe (PVCU).

The announcement of Jai Hanuman marks the next chapter in the PVCU, bringing the divine superhero Hanuman to life on the big screen. The new poster, released on the occasion of Gudi Padwa, shows Shetty in a powerful and dynamic look, promising a larger-than-life experience that blends Indian mythology with a superhero twist.

The official social media post shared by the makers on Gudi Padwa read:

"आप सब को गुढी पाडवा शुभकामनाएं

Happy #GudiPadwa to everyone from Team #JaiHanuman

May the boundless devotion of Hanuman to Lord Ram ignite our hearts with courage, compassion, and balance on this auspicious day"

Take A Look At The Post:

With the film expected to raise the bar for Indian superhero films, Jai Hanuman is set to deliver a cinematic spectacle with top-tier production values and technical expertise. Produced by Naveen Yerneni and Y. Ravi Shankar, the film promises to showcase unparalleled visual effects and storytelling, ushering in a new era for the Indian superhero genre.

Fans and film enthusiasts alike are eagerly awaiting the release of Jai Hanuman, as it is poised to become one of the most exciting mythological action films of the year.