Guru Randhawa Shines In Action-Packed ‘Shaunki Sardar’ Trailer; Film Set For May 16 Release

New Delhi: Popular singer and actor Guru Randhawa has thrilled fans with the release of the much-awaited trailer for Warrior by Blood, Brothers by Heart: Shaunki Sardar. The official trailer was unveiled at a grand press conference held in Mohali. Joining Randhawa at the event were his co-stars Babbu Maan, Sunita Dhir, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Hashneen Chauhan, and Dheeraj Kumar. Actors Harsimran and Elly Mangat also made appearances to show their support.

The newly released trailer offers a glimpse into a gripping narrative set against the vibrant backdrop of Punjab and has already generated significant buzz among fans. It promises an action-packed story of warriors fighting to protect their legacy.

In addition to intense action sequences, the film explores themes of brotherhood and deep familial bonds. With a powerful presence in the trailer, Guru Randhawa appears poised to deliver one of his most compelling performances yet, portraying a pivotal character who drives the story forward. Audiences are particularly eager to see his on-screen chemistry with Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia.

Directed by Dheeraj Kedarnath Rattan, Shaunki Sardar is produced by Ishaan Kapoor, Shah Jandiali, Dharminder Batouli, and Harjot Singh. The film is presented by Zee Studios and Boss Musica Records Pvt. Ltd., in association with 751 Films, and is scheduled to release in cinemas worldwide on May 16, 2025.

Guru Randhawa, who previously acted in Punjabi films like Shahkot and Tara Mira, takes on a bold new avatar in this highly anticipated drama.