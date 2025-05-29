HanuMan Director Prashanth Varma Teaming Up With Hombale Films? Birthday Wish Ignites Speculation

New Delhi: HanuMan Director Prashanth Varma Hombale Films is one of the biggest production houses in Indian cinema. They are the only production house to have delivered back-to-back pan-India hits with KGF Chapter1 & 2, Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire, and Kantara. No other production house has produced multiple pan-India blockbusters.

While audiences eagerly await what they have in store next, the production house has sparked speculation about a possible collaboration with director Prashanth Varma, who delivered the blockbuster HanuMan. Now, fans can't help but wonder, what's cooking?

On the occasion of Prashanth Varma’s birthday, Hombale Films took to their social media and shared a picture of the director, along with a caption that hints at something exciting in the works.

Here's to the visionary who's redefining cinema.

Wishing a blockbuster birthday to the dynamic @PrasanthVarma.



From pushing creative boundaries to crafting cinematic spectacles, he's cooking up something epic, and the hype is real. pic.twitter.com/Els6J6fjjK — Hombale Films (@hombalefilms) May 29, 2025

This has indeed generated a lot of excitement about what’s brewing between Hombale Films and director Prashanth Varma. Known for delivering mass entertainers with larger-than-life elements, Hombale Films teaming up with Prashanth Varma promises something truly intriguing. It will be exciting to see what this collaboration brings next.

Moreover, director Prashanth Varma delivered a massive hit with HanuMan. The film received widespread acclaim for Varma’s direction and screenplay, as well as for the cast’s performances, the portrayal of Hanuman, its background score, visual effects, production design, and action sequences. It also shattered several box office records.

Now, the sequel to the film is in progress, titled Jai Hanuman, which is set to further expand and redefine the Prashanth Varma Cinematic Universe (PVCU).

Hombale Films is on a roll with announcement of 3 films deal with Prabhas and a film with Hrithik Roshan announced recently. They have 2 most anticipated films in terms of Kantara : Chapter 1 releasing on 2nd October 2025, and Salaar: Part 2 – Shouryaanga Parvam.