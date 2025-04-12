Hanuman Jayanti 2025: A Look Back At Rishab Shetty’s Powerful Posters From His Upcoming Mythological Film

New Delhi: On the auspicious occasion of Hanuman Jayanti, there's no better time to revisit the divine and intense looks Rishab Shetty has shared from his highly anticipated upcoming film.

Rishab, who captivated the nation with Kantara, appears to be diving even deeper into India’s mythological roots with 'Jai Hanuman'.

From one of the reveal, Rishab’s transformation has been nothing short of striking. Draped in traditional attire with symbolic elements like rudraksha malas, and intense expressions, his poster captures the essence of a man deeply connected to faith, power, and purpose.

The re-circulation of the posters on Hanuman Jayanti feels all the more meaningful, as the imagery evokes the spirit of Lord Hanuman.

As anticipation grows, one thing is certain: Rishab Shetty is crafting a world that resonates deeply with India's spiritual and cultural heartbeat—and every poster shared so far is a testament to that vision.

Moreover, Rishab Shetty is working on delivering a divine experience like never before with the highly anticipated Kantara: Chapter 1. He will also be seen in Jai Hanuman and The Pride of Bharat: Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.