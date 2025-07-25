Hari Hara Veera Mallu Box Office Collection Day 1: Pawan Kalyan Action Drama Crosses Rs 40 Cr Mark

New Delhi: Power star Pawan Kalyan’s long-awaited historical action-drama Hari Hara Veera Mallu finally hit theatres on July 24, generating significant buzz and high expectations. Directed by Krish Jagarlamudi and AM Jyothi Krishna, the film blends elements of folklore, action, and political resistance, all set against the grandeur of 17th-century India.

Upon its release, the film opened to mixed reviews from netizens and critics alike, with some praising its ambitious scale and Kalyan’s commanding presence, while others pointed out narrative inconsistencies and pacing issues. Despite the divided reception, the movie has struck a chord with fans of the actor and performed strongly at the box office.

According to early estimates from industry tracker Sacnilk, Hari Hara Veera Mallu has managed to gross an impressive Rs 56 crore in just two days of its theatrical run. On Day 1 (Thursday) alone, the film earned around Rs 41 crore, with a staggering Rs 37 crore coming from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. The total earnings so far stand at Rs 56 crore, with the lion’s share, Rs 50.5 crore, coming from the Telugu states. The movie also recorded notable earnings in Karnataka and parts of Tamil Nadu, signalling a solid start and reaffirming Pawan Kalyan’s strong box office pull in the South.

Set in the mid-1600s during the reign of the Mughal Empire, Hari Hara Veera Mallu chronicles the journey of a rebel warrior who takes on the oppressive rule of the Mughals to protect the rights and dignity of the common people in the Kingdom of Kollur. Kalyan plays the titular character, a daring and skilled fighter who becomes a symbol of hope for the underprivileged. The story centres around an audacious heist of the Koh-i-Noor diamond, adding a thrilling twist to the historical narrative.

The film also stars Bobby Deol in a powerful role as Emperor Aurangzeb, bringing an imposing presence to the screen as the antagonist. Actress Nidhhi Agerwal plays the female lead, adding both grace and emotional weight to the storyline. The ensemble cast helps bring to life a tale rooted in resistance, rebellion, and sacrifice.

One of the highlights of Hari Hara Veera Mallu is its music, composed by the celebrated MM Keeravani, who won global acclaim for his work on RRR.

While it remains to be seen how the film performs in the coming days, the strong initial box office response suggests that Hari Hara Veera Mallu could emerge as a commercial success.