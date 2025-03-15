Hari Hara Veera Mallu Release Date Pushed, Promises Explosive Action

New Delhi: Hari Hara Veera Mallu, one of the biggest films to come out of Indian cinema this year, has generated massive anticipation. Initially set for a theatrical release on March 29th, the film's release has now been postponed to May 9th, 2025, as post-production work continues.

Pawan Kalyan stars as the fierce outlaw Veera Mallu, a warrior driven by justice, ready to steal the legendary Koh-i-Noor diamond from the Mughal Empire. Fans can expect Kalyan in one of his most intense and ferocious roles to date, delivering an action-packed performance that promises to dominate the screen.

Directed by A.M. Jyothi Krishna, Hari Hara Veera Mallu faces a grand release on May 9th, set to take theaters by storm. The film will be available in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam, ensuring a massive overseas opening as well.

The film's crew includes Oscar-winning composer M.M. Keeravani, who has reportedly created a soundtrack of historic proportions, while cinematographer Manoj Paramahamsa and art director Thota Tharani are crafting a visual spectacle. The movie promises to deliver a feast for the eyes and ears, fitting for an outlaw's story.

The supporting cast adds further star power, with Bobby Deol playing the Mughal emperor in a villainous role, continuing his stellar performances in recent films like Animal and Daaku Maharaaj. Nidhhi Agerwal shines alongside seasoned actors like Anupam Kher and Jisshu Sengupta, who bring depth to the story.

After several delays, including setbacks from COVID-19 and Pawan Kalyan’s political commitments, Hari Hara Veera Mallu is now set to make a grand comeback. Produced by A Dayakar Rao and presented by AM Rathnam under Mega Surya Productions, the Hindi version is being handled by Naarad PR & Image Strategists. With a stellar cast, a visually stunning narrative, and an action-packed storyline, the film is poised to make waves in cinemas worldwide.