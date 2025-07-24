Advertisement
Hari Hara Veera Mallu X Review: Netizens Unhappy With Pawan Kalyan's Movie, Call It 'Huge Disappointment'

The Indian Telugu-language film, Hari Hara Veera Mallu, was released today, July 24, 2025. The film follows the story of a legendary outlaw named Veera Mallu (played by Pawan Kalyan), who is on a mission to steal the Koh-i-Noor diamond from Mughal Emperor Aurangzeb (played by Bobby Deol). 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jul 24, 2025, 12:32 PM IST
Hari Hara Veera Mallu X Review: Netizens Unhappy With Pawan Kalyan's Movie, Call It 'Huge Disappointment'

Hari Hara Veera Mallu X Review: The much-anticipated period action-drama Hari Hara Veera Mallu, starring Pawan Kalyan, has finally hit theatres. Social media is flooded with first reactions, and early reviews suggest that the film has failed to impress fans.

Calling it a “huge disappointment,” one user wrote, “We were excited for this magnum opus, but the film simply tests your patience. Nidhi Agarwal's outstanding performance is wasted. We're not sure why this film was even released. For those hoping for something exceptional, Hari Hara Veera Mallu is a huge disappointment overall.”

Another said the movie had potential but was poorly executed: “The film had good potential on paper but fails miserably in execution. The outdated direction, coupled with equally outdated and crass acting, drags it down. PK looked odd on screen. Apart from Keeravani's BGM, none of the technical aspects work. Even the forced narrative of Dharma saviour couldn’t save this one.”

One more review added: “Overall, barring the relatively engaging pre-interval stretch and a single sequence in the second half, Hari Hara Veera Mallu is marred by mediocrity plagued by uninspired storytelling, uneven visuals, and embarrassingly poor visual effects.”

Some users even questioned Pawan Kalyan’s performance. “Pawan Kalyan seemed really uninterested in acting. He’s no longer the actor we grew up watching,” said one.

Calling it a boring watch, another viewer commented: “VFX is much worse than what we saw in the trailer. Everything looked really cheap. Over-loud music, lazy writing, back-to-back pointless battle sequences, and Pawan Kalyan’s uninspired dialogue delivery make this a BORING watch!”

However, hardcore fans defended the film and hailed it as a blockbuster.

One fan wrote: "Very good first half.
Second half – first 40 mins average,
Last 40 mins are good!!
Keeravani’s score is the heart of the film
Kusthi fight & pre-climax fights stand out.
Songs are good.
VFX is below par!!"

Another fan said: “Hari Hara Veera Mallu isn’t just a film. It’s a storm. A spirit. A stand. Sword vs Spirit. History vs Power. Pawan Kalyan leads the charge.”

About Hari Hara Veera Mallu

Hari Hara Veera Mallu is an epic saga featuring actor-turned-politician Pawan Kalyan as a warrior who helps the underprivileged in the kingdom of Kollur. The period drama is set in the 1650s and revolves around his battle against the Mughal Empire, with Bobby Deol portraying Aurangzeb. The film also stars Nidhi Agarwal as the female lead.

The story centers around a heist involving the legendary Koh-i-Noor diamond.

The film’s music is composed by MM Keeravani, known for his award-winning work in Indian cinema.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

