Hari Hara Veera Mallu X Review: The much-anticipated period action-drama Hari Hara Veera Mallu, starring Pawan Kalyan, has finally hit theatres. Social media is flooded with first reactions, and early reviews suggest that the film has failed to impress fans.

Calling it a “huge disappointment,” one user wrote, “We were excited for this magnum opus, but the film simply tests your patience. Nidhi Agarwal's outstanding performance is wasted. We're not sure why this film was even released. For those hoping for something exceptional, Hari Hara Veera Mallu is a huge disappointment overall.”

Done with my show, painful 2nd half. Pawan Kalyan lost his skill in acting & Aura. Bobby deol performance ok ok. Nidhi in pretty on screen. VFX worst to core. Not even a single ticket worthy episode. Climax is a big let down. 1.75/5 #HariHaraVeeraMallu — Peter Reviews (@urstrulyPeter) July 23, 2025

Another said the movie had potential but was poorly executed: “The film had good potential on paper but fails miserably in execution. The outdated direction, coupled with equally outdated and crass acting, drags it down. PK looked odd on screen. Apart from Keeravani's BGM, none of the technical aspects work. Even the forced narrative of Dharma saviour couldn’t save this one.”

#HariHaraVeeraMallu - The movie had good potential on paper but fails miserably in execution.The outdated taking accompanied by equally outdated & crass acting performances lets this one down. PK looked odd on screen. Apart from Keeravani's bgm none of the technical aspects work.… pic.twitter.com/bqM6qh96KK — Radoo (@Chandan_radoo) July 24, 2025

One more review added: “Overall, barring the relatively engaging pre-interval stretch and a single sequence in the second half, Hari Hara Veera Mallu is marred by mediocrity plagued by uninspired storytelling, uneven visuals, and embarrassingly poor visual effects.”

Some users even questioned Pawan Kalyan’s performance. “Pawan Kalyan seemed really uninterested in acting. He’s no longer the actor we grew up watching,” said one.

Calling it a boring watch, another viewer commented: “VFX is much worse than what we saw in the trailer. Everything looked really cheap. Over-loud music, lazy writing, back-to-back pointless battle sequences, and Pawan Kalyan’s uninspired dialogue delivery make this a BORING watch!”

However, hardcore fans defended the film and hailed it as a blockbuster.

Overall a good film with bad vfx #HariHaraVeeraMallureview pic.twitter.com/OirpOZznM7 — HHVM Vinny (@Vinny_tweetz) July 23, 2025

Another fan said: “Hari Hara Veera Mallu isn’t just a film. It’s a storm. A spirit. A stand. Sword vs Spirit. History vs Power. Pawan Kalyan leads the charge.”

#HariHaraVeeraMallu is not just a film it's a bold retelling of India’s buried truths. @PawanKalyan roars on-screen, tearing apart Aurangzeb’s tyranny and restoring pride in Sanatana Dharma. pic.twitter.com/76wGulAHJn — Mrinal Manjari (@Mrinal_manjari0) July 24, 2025

About Hari Hara Veera Mallu

Hari Hara Veera Mallu is an epic saga featuring actor-turned-politician Pawan Kalyan as a warrior who helps the underprivileged in the kingdom of Kollur. The period drama is set in the 1650s and revolves around his battle against the Mughal Empire, with Bobby Deol portraying Aurangzeb. The film also stars Nidhi Agarwal as the female lead.

The story centers around a heist involving the legendary Koh-i-Noor diamond.

The film’s music is composed by MM Keeravani, known for his award-winning work in Indian cinema.