Harman Baweja To Debut In Tamil Cinema With 'Perusu'

Mumbai: Harman Baweja-led Baweja Studios is set to make its Tamil debut with the much-anticipated drama "Perusu".

Baweja Studios has joined forces with Karthik Subbaraj and Kaarthekeyen S' Stonebench Films for their Tamil debut.

Stone Bench Films is known for its innovative and genre-defining films such as "Jigarthanda Double X", "Mercury", and "Rathnam". The banner has consistently championed thought-provoking storytelling and unconventional narratives.

Talking about the project, Harman Baweja stated, "Tamil cinema has always been home to some of the most compelling and boundary-pushing storytelling. At Baweja Studios, we are committed to backing solid content, and ‘Perusu’ is the perfect film to mark our entry into this dynamic industry. Partnering with Karthik Subbaraj, Kaarthekeyen S and their team at Stone Bench, who share the same passion for disruptive and engaging narratives, made complete creative sense right after Mrs found a home in the audiences' hearts. We believe ‘Perusu’ will not only entertain but also set new benchmarks in the comedy-drama space."

Kaarthekeyen S, Producer/CEO of Stonebench Films added "We are excited to partner with Harman Baweja and Baweja Studios and welcome them to the Tamil Industry. With 'Perusu' as our first partnership we are confident that we will both have a winning start as this movie will be a complete laugh-a-minute entertainer. With Vaibhav and Sunil collaborating for the first time and with social media sensation Niharika NM making her debut the film is a solid comedy entertainer. We look forward to more collaborations with Baweja Studios in creating innovative content that Stonebench Films has always been known for. We are hopeful and confident that they will find this partnership fruitful too."

Touted to be a laughter riot, "Perusu" stars Vaibhav Reddy, Niharika NM, Sunil, Chandini, Redin Kingsley, and Karunakaran in significant roles.

Directed by Ilango Ram, the project is expected to reach the cinema halls on March 14.

Beyond "Perusu", Baweja Studios' exciting lineup includes "Dil Ka Darwaza Kholna Darling", "Boy From Andaman", and "Ikhwan".