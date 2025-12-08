Heartiley Battery Trailer Out: New Tamil Original Romance Set To Premiere On THIS Date

New Delhi: The highly anticipated Tamil original series Heartiley Battery is all set to captivate audiences with its refreshing take on love, blending science, emotions, and unexpected connections. Written and directed by Sadasivam Senthil Rajan, the series explores modern-day relationships, testing the boundaries between logic and feelings.

Heartiley Battery Trailer OUT

Premiering on 16th December, Heartiley Battery stars Guru Lakshman as Sid and Padine Kumar as Sofia. The official trailer was unveiled by Vijay Anthony and Aju Varghese. Watch the trailer here.

About Heartiley Battery

The series follows Sofia, a brilliant science enthusiast who believes that love is nothing more than biology and chemistry. Growing up surrounded by fractured relationships, including her parents’, she dreams of removing the ambiguity from love. At 16, she sets out to invent a device that can scientifically measure love’s authenticity. Years later, at 24, Sofia finally succeeds—but her invention is met with skepticism by Sid, a comic writer who thinks science has no place in matters of the heart. Together, their playful journey raises one timeless question: can science ever decode the language of love?

Guru Lakshman shares, “Sid is a character who deeply believes in emotions, instinct, and the magic of love. Playing him allowed me to explore vulnerability and humour in equal measure. Heartiley Battery is not just a love story; it’s a journey of understanding what the heart truly wants, and I can’t wait for audiences to witness it.”

Padine Kumar adds, “Sofia is a character I instantly connected with—driven, brilliant, and determined to understand love scientifically. But beneath her confidence lies someone afraid of emotional instability. Portraying her was both challenging and fulfilling.”

Lloyd C Xavier, Tamil and Malayalam Business Head and SVP Marketing South, commented, “Heartiley Battery beautifully captures the clash and harmony between science and emotion. Tamil audiences are always open to fresh concepts and heartfelt storytelling, and this series offers both in a relatable, engaging way. With its unique narrative and talented cast, it’s a celebration of the unpredictability and magic of love.”

Heartiley Battery streams from 16th December.