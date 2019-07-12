close

Hema Malini

Hema Malini's debut Punjabi production gets release date

"I am happy to be associated with the film. The story is not only inspiring but also topical with regards to what is happening in Punjab today," Hema Malini said.

Hema Malini&#039;s debut Punjabi production gets release date

Mumbai: Veteran actress and BJP MP Hema Malini's first Punjabi production, "Mitti - Virasat Babbaran Di", is set to hit the screens on August 23.

The film, directed by Hriday Shetty, tells the story of five youngsters and is set in present day Punjab against that backdrop of terrorism and drug menace. The movie also draws inspiration from the Babbar Akali movement.

The film marks Hema Malini's debut as a producer of Punjabi films and is also Hriday's first Punjabi movie as a director.

"I am happy to be associated with the film. The story is not only inspiring but also topical with regards to what is happening in Punjab today," Hema Malini said.

Hriday added: "The story of mere five Sikhs (Babbars) fighting and sacrificing their life for the country will inspire generations to come. This film is our effort to pay tribute to their courage."

The first poster of the film is out now and the teaser will be out on July 15. It stars Kuljinder Sidhu, Japji Khaira, Jagjeet Sandhu and Nishawn Bhullar.

Hema Malinihema malini filmMitti - Virasat Babbaran Di
