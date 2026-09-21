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History made: Allu Arjun & Atlee receive Guinness World Record certificate on sets of 'Raaka'

Actor Allu Arjun and director Atlee received an official Guinness World Record certificate on the sets of their upcoming magnum opus Raaka for achieving the "Most People Motion-Captured in Real-Time" with 37 simultaneous performers.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Sep 21, 2026, 09:10 PM IST|Updated: Sep 21, 2026, 09:10 PM IST
History made: Allu Arjun & Atlee receive Guinness World Record certificate on sets of 'Raaka'
Image Credit: @sunpictures/Instagram

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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