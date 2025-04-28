HIT 3: Director Sailesh Kolanu Of Nani-Starrer Has THIS Request To Moviegoers

New Delhi: On Sunday, During a grand pre-release of Nani's much anticipated film HIT 3 where the actor will be seen for the first time playing a brutal cop as Arjun Sarkaar. The grand event is graced by big names including celebrated fimmker SS Rajamouli, Adivi Sesh, Vishwak Sen among others. The crime action thriller is making buzz among moviegoers as fans are excited to see Nani's gripping avatar as a voilent cop with no mercy.

In the start studded pre-release event, HIT 3 director Sailesh Kolanu made a humble request to Nani's fans and audience.

Urnging the moviegoers Kolanu said, 'The movie is going to be violent. So, for people under 18 years, it may not be a suitable watch. Under-18, please stay away from HIT 3. From the very beginning, we have been very clear about the showcasing of violence, which makes our film not appropriate for children.'

Since Nani started promoting the third installment of HIT franchise , he has also been stressing the same thing. The team has cautioned children to avoid this violent action thriller as it is not an ideal watch for childrens.

SS Rajamouli On Nani's HIT 3

Acclaimed Filmmaker SS Rajamouli graced the star-studded event as the cheif guest. Rajamouli praised Nani, He stated that he would always wish for Nani’s success. While he used to be happy knowing that his films have become successful, he used to always say he needs to reach even bigger heights, as per quoted by Glute.

HIT 3 follows story of a ruthless cop Arjun Sarkar who goes to Jammu and Kashmir to investigate a series of brutal murders. As he pursues a group of elusive killers tests his skills and mental strength. The film is a follow-up to Sailesh’s HIT: The First Case (2020) with Vishwak Sen and HIT: The Second Case (2022) with Adivi Sesh.

Produced by Nani’s sister Prashanti Tipirneni under Wall Poster Cinema in association with his own Unanimous Productions.

HIT 3: The Third Case also stars Srinidhi Shetty in pivotal role and is set for a May 1, 2025 release.