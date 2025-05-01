Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2893870https://zeenews.india.com/regional/hit-3-movie-twitter-review-nani-shines-in-gritty-crime-thriller-check-honest-feedback-of-fans-2893870.html
NewsEntertainmentRegional
HIT 3 REVIEW

HIT 3 Movie Twitter Review: Nani Shines In Gritty Crime Thriller, Check Honest Feedback Of Fans!

HIT: The Third Case X Review - Nani-starrer is directed by Sailesh Kolanu in which the actor plays an honest police officer.


 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: May 01, 2025, 12:46 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

HIT 3 Movie Twitter Review: Nani Shines In Gritty Crime Thriller, Check Honest Feedback Of Fans! Pic Courtesy: Movie Still

New Delhi: HIT: The Third Case (HIT 3), the Telugu action thriller film, written and directed by Sailesh Kolanu has opened in cinemas today. The Nani-starrer is produced by Prashanti Tipirneni and Nani under Wall Poster Cinema and Unanimous Productions. The movie features Nani and Srinidhi Shetty in the lead roles with Adil Pala, Rao Ramesh, Brahmaji and Maganti Srinath in pivotal parts. 

HIT: The Third Case (HIT 3) X Review

It is third installment in the HIT Universe and the sequel to HIT: The Second Case (2022). Fans watched it FIRST DAY FIRST SHOW, let's check out their honest feedback on X (formerly called Twitter):

The film has music composed by Mickey J Meyer, cinematography handled by Sanu John Varghese and editing by Karthika Srinivas. It has been made on a budget of Rs 60 crore.

Nani plays SP Arjun Sarkaar, a no-nonsense police officer known for unwavering dedication and hawk-eye investigative skills.

HIT: The Third Case was released worldwide on May 1, 2025 in theatres.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Murshidabad
Will Hindus get justice in Bengal's Murshidabad?
DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
NEWS ON ONE CLICK