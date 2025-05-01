HIT 3 Movie Twitter Review: Nani Shines In Gritty Crime Thriller, Check Honest Feedback Of Fans!

New Delhi: HIT: The Third Case (HIT 3), the Telugu action thriller film, written and directed by Sailesh Kolanu has opened in cinemas today. The Nani-starrer is produced by Prashanti Tipirneni and Nani under Wall Poster Cinema and Unanimous Productions. The movie features Nani and Srinidhi Shetty in the lead roles with Adil Pala, Rao Ramesh, Brahmaji and Maganti Srinath in pivotal parts.

HIT: The Third Case (HIT 3) X Review

It is third installment in the HIT Universe and the sequel to HIT: The Second Case (2022). Fans watched it FIRST DAY FIRST SHOW, let's check out their honest feedback on X (formerly called Twitter):

#Hit3 is a gripping action crime thriller with moments of brilliance. The pre-interval shift ramps up engagement, leading into a second half inspired by Squid Game, packed with cinematic highs, especially in the pre-climax and climax. Stellar production values and cinematography… — Copied_memes_ (@Trend_Matrix) May 1, 2025

#HIT3 - The Third Case :-

Loud & Clear Ab ki Baar #ArjunSarkaar



HIT3 is not typical Suspense Thriller nor single toned Investigation Thriller! HIT3 is Mainly about Arjun Sarkaar - His Character, Behavior & An Investigation which he gets into with Diff. approach!

(1/4) pic.twitter.com/Q1S8Ct7vcc — Hitesh Adusumalli (@hitesh_cinema) May 1, 2025

#HIT3Review

Nani

Final Act = Goosebumps

Unique Concept Sailesh’s Tight Screenplay Killer Cameos Twists & Suspense On Point Investigation Scenes = Solid

Final Verdict:

A Gripping Suspense Thriller that hits the mark!#HIT3 | #Nani | #HIT3TheThirdCase pic.twitter.com/OlZVjGJCIT May 1, 2025

One Word - EXCELLENT FILM #Nani Anna in a NEVER SEEN Avatar With PERFECT PUNCH Dialogues



SECOND HALF DOMINATES the FIRST HALF



Hearty congratulations @NameisNani

Anna from darling fan's #HIT3Review #HIT3TheThirdCase pic.twitter.com/n2MwknJMap — Ashok (@imashok1234) May 1, 2025

The film has music composed by Mickey J Meyer, cinematography handled by Sanu John Varghese and editing by Karthika Srinivas. It has been made on a budget of Rs 60 crore.

Nani plays SP Arjun Sarkaar, a no-nonsense police officer known for unwavering dedication and hawk-eye investigative skills.

HIT: The Third Case was released worldwide on May 1, 2025 in theatres.