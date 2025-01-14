Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2843727https://zeenews.india.com/regional/hombale-films-and-kleem-productions-unveil-teaser-for-animated-series-mahavatar-narsimha-on-makar-sankranti-2843727.html
NewsEntertainmentRegional
MAHAVATAR NARSIMHA

Hombale Films And Kleem Productions Unveil Teaser For Animated Series 'Mahavatar Narsimha' On Makar Sankranti

Hombale Films and Kleem Productions unveil the teaser for the animated series Mahavatar Narsimha, an epic retelling of the divine story from Indian puranas, celebrating faith and devotion.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jan 14, 2025, 09:00 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Hombale Films And Kleem Productions Unveil Teaser For Animated Series 'Mahavatar Narsimha' On Makar Sankranti (Image: Youtube Still)

New Delhi: Hombale Films and Kleem Productions have unveiled the teaser for "Mahavatar Narsimha" on the auspicious occasion of Makkar Sankranti. This upcoming animated series, a part of the Mahavatar series, promises to captivate audiences with its epic narrative drawn from Indian puranas.

Directed by Ashwin Kumar and produced by Shilpaa Dhawan, Kushal Desai, and Chaitanya Desai, "Mahavatar Narsimha" marks a significant collaboration between two powerhouse studios known for their compelling storytelling. Following the success of their previous venture, "Kantara," which explored the lesser-known facets of Indian culture, Hombale Films continues to push boundaries with this cinematic adaptation.

The series delves into the timeless tale of faith and devotion through Bhakt Prahlad's journey and Lord Vishnu's incarnation as Narsimha to eradicate evil and restore righteousness. Recognizing the narrative's vibrancy and depth, the creators opted for animation to transcend traditional storytelling barriers, ensuring a visually stunning and culturally enriching experience.

Scheduled for release in 3D and across five Indian languages, "Mahavatar Narsimha" promises to be a cinematic marvel, blending visual grandeur with profound storytelling. As anticipation builds within the entertainment industry and among audiences alike, this series aims to leave an indelible mark with its unique interpretation of ancient mythology.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
DNA Video
DNA: Who got superstar Allu Arjun arrested?
NEWS ON ONE CLICK