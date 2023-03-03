Hombale Films' Next 'Yuva' Continues The Legacy Of Dr Rajkumar; Gets A Release Date

New Delhi: Hombale Films, the acclaimed production house behind blockbuster movies like KGF Chapter 1, KGF Chapter 2, and Kantara, has announced its latest venture, a family drama movie titled “Yuva”, directed by Santhosh Anandram, that combines intense action sequences with powerful storytelling. Santhosh is known for directing back-to-back industry hits like Mr & Mrs Ramachari, Raajakumara and Yuvarathna.

“Yuva” will feature the debut of matinee idol Dr Rajkumar's grandson, making it one of the most highly anticipated releases of the year. The production house took to their social media handles to announce the title of the movie and the meticulously planned release date. "Yuva" is scheduled to release on 22 December 2023 and will primarily be released in the Kannada language. Plans to release the movie in other languages are under consideration.

The upcoming family drama movie will see the young and talented actor making his debut in the industry, following in the footsteps of his grandfather, the legendary Dr Rajkumar. Alongside him, the critically acclaimed actor Achyut Kumar will also be seen in one of the pivotal roles, promising a powerful on-screen presence.

The music for the movie will be given by the renowned music composer Ajaneesh, who has previously delivered divine and blissful music in the critically acclaimed movie Kantara. The combination of Santhosh Ananddram’s directorial prowess, Ajaneesh's soulful music, Dr Rajkumar's legacy, and the talent of the newcomers, is expected to deliver a memorable experience for movie-goers.

The director of the movie, Santhosh Ananddram, added, "As a director, my aim is always to create an immersive experience that engages the audience and leaves a lasting impact. With this family drama movie, we are pushing the boundaries and combining multiple genres to create something unique. The movie's action sequences will be a highlight, but we are also focusing on the emotional depth and human relationships at the core of the story."

The movie’s muhurat shot happened today, and more details about the movie, including the rest of the cast, will be announced in due course.