Hombale Films' 'Salaar: Part 1' Trends For 350 Days On OTT, Creates History

New Delhi: Hombale Films’ Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire has set a new benchmark in cinematic success, following its grand success on the big screen and continuing to captivate audiences on Disney+ Hotstar. The film, which stormed theaters with its high-octane action and gripping narrative, has now achieved an extraordinary milestone by trending for an unprecedented 350 days on one of the biggest OTT platforms, consistently holding a spot in the top 10.

With a stellar cast, a thrilling storyline, and remarkable performances, Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire not only broke box office records, grossing over ₹700 crore, but also made waves on digital platforms. Its release on Disney+ Hotstar further solidified its position as one of the most popular films, attracting millions of viewers across the globe.

The continued success of Salaar highlights its immense popularity and enduring appeal, with audiences still flocking to the film months after its release. This remarkable achievement has set the stage for the much-anticipated sequel, Salaar: Part 2 – Shouryanga Parvam, scheduled for release in 2026. The massive fanbase and sustained enthusiasm for the first part promise even greater excitement for the upcoming chapter.

Adding to its legacy, Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire also broke records during its Hindi TV premiere, reaching a massive 30 million viewers. The film's global appeal and the buzz surrounding its sequel have only fueled anticipation for what’s next in the Salaar saga.

With its unrelenting success on OTT and in theaters, Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire has undeniably reshaped expectations for Indian cinema and set a high bar for future releases.