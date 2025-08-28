Advertisement
Hridayapoorvam Movie X Review: Mohanlal Wins Hearts In Emotional Family Dramedy, Second Half Gets Mixed Reactions

Hridayapoorvam Movie Review: Directed by Sathyan Anthikad, This film features superstar Mohanlal and Malavika Mohanan in pivotal roles and is finally arrived in theatres on August 28, 2025.

Written By Aditi Rana|Last Updated: Aug 28, 2025, 07:43 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Hridayapoorvam Movie X Review: Mohanlal Wins Hearts In Emotional Family Dramedy, Second Half Gets Mixed Reactions(Image: mohanlal/ Instagram)

Hridayapoorvam Movie X Review: Superstar Mohanlal starrer is fianlly released in theaters after has been granted a U certificate by the Censor Board. Hridayapoorvam' also stars Malavika Mohanan, Sangeeth Prathap, Sangita, Siddique, Nishan, Baburaj, Lalu Alex and Janardhanan in prominent roles. The film marks the reunion of the superstar and director Sathyan Anthikad after almost 10 years. 

The film follows Sandeep Balakrishnan (Mohanlal), a heart transplant survivor, travels to Pune for Haritha's (Malavika Mohanan) engagement, the daughter of his donor. Unexpected events lead him to stay longer, forming deep bonds with her family that transform his outlook on life.

Hridayapoorvam Movie Review

Here's what Netizens are saying about Mohanlal's latest film 

Final Verdict

Superstar Mohanlal's Hridayapoorvam has opened to positive reviews and strong word-of-mouth, with movie buffs already calling it another sleeper hit from Mohanlal.Malavika Mohanan's performance also gets thumbs up from the moviebuff. Praised for its emotional family dramedy, vibrant cinematography, and soulful background score, the film strikes a chord with audiences. While some found the second half a bit slow, others felt it was heartfelt and perfectly suited for a feel-good Onam release.

FAQs 

Q1. Did Mohanlal’s Hridayapoorvam Face A Box Office Clash On Release Day?

 Yes, The film clashed with Kalyani Priyadarshan and Naslen’s superhero film Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra.

Q2. Where To Watch Mohanlal’s Hridayapoorvam On OTT ? 

 Hridayapoorvam OTT release date is not announced yet, As per film's opening credits the film is expected to drop on JioHotstar. 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

