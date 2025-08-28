Hridayapoorvam Movie X Review: Mohanlal Wins Hearts In Emotional Family Dramedy, Second Half Gets Mixed Reactions

Hridayapoorvam Movie X Review: Superstar Mohanlal starrer is fianlly released in theaters after has been granted a U certificate by the Censor Board. Hridayapoorvam' also stars Malavika Mohanan, Sangeeth Prathap, Sangita, Siddique, Nishan, Baburaj, Lalu Alex and Janardhanan in prominent roles. The film marks the reunion of the superstar and director Sathyan Anthikad after almost 10 years.

The film follows Sandeep Balakrishnan (Mohanlal), a heart transplant survivor, travels to Pune for Haritha's (Malavika Mohanan) engagement, the daughter of his donor. Unexpected events lead him to stay longer, forming deep bonds with her family that transform his outlook on life.

Hridayapoorvam Movie Review

Here's what Netizens are saying about Mohanlal's latest film

Hridayapoorvam is a wholesome padam. The plot may not be very strong, but the movie is fun throughout its runtime. The Sangeeth-Lalettan combo is the heart of the film, and for me, this is the best Sathyan Anthikkad movie in years. It's a film that will never disappoint you __ pic.twitter.com/SeMYSGakNr — Vypinkaaran Tarkovsky __ (@bettercallsree) August 28, 2025

#Hridayapoorvam is a Sathyan Anthikad movie nothing more nothing less. Personally it didn't entirely work for me. Felt it was too much overstaying, needlessly wander around and some characters felt like not needed at all. They could have easily trimmed 15mins or so still the_ pic.twitter.com/3kwK88NpCY — Rahul R (@rahool360) August 28, 2025

#Hridayapoorvam mildly drifts from the classic Sathyan Anthikad formula, adapting to the changing times, while retaining his trademark warmth and humour. Despite the film's uneven pacing and hints of boomer energy, L carries the film with incredible ease.#Mohanlal's 2025 _____ pic.twitter.com/oopHktr2un — konakona (@kanakonasoman) August 28, 2025

#Hridayapoorvam: feels like a warm hug from the Ettan-Anthikkad duo for the family audience this Onam. Though nothing groundbreaking, it's good. A slightly trimmed second half could've made it even better. Liked it nevertheless. pic.twitter.com/7GNCu9BD0s — ALIM SHAN (@AlimShan_) August 28, 2025

Watched #Hridayapoorvam

Simple Fun Film

Gud 1st half followed by a decent 2nd half & a feel gud climax. L in top form. Malavika, Sangeeth, Sangita, Siddique supported well. Old school making. Yet manages to keep the audience engaged throughout.

Family audience will love it

3.25/5 pic.twitter.com/qZHYiY7GO3 — Aditya Binu (@aditya_binu) August 28, 2025

#Hridayapoorvam is a pakka feel-good entertainer by #SathyanAnthikad vibes! Sangeeth-Lalettan combo is pure magic, Malavika & Sangeetha shine too! Fun-filled first half with emotional and heartfelt second. Sleeper hit loading. #HridayapoorvamReview #Mohanlal pic.twitter.com/qzdNSyLMjE — Cinema Kompany (@CinemaKompany) August 28, 2025

#Hridayapoorvam :-

A heartwarming tale. __

First Half is so good. May feel a slight dip in the second half. But a warm ending made it memorable.__



A10-Sangeeth combo is so good.!!___



Family Audience nu olla ella substances um ond. Winner.__ pic.twitter.com/DkUM2n6zEr — Sarath (@iamsarath_10) August 28, 2025

Final Verdict

Superstar Mohanlal's Hridayapoorvam has opened to positive reviews and strong word-of-mouth, with movie buffs already calling it another sleeper hit from Mohanlal.Malavika Mohanan's performance also gets thumbs up from the moviebuff. Praised for its emotional family dramedy, vibrant cinematography, and soulful background score, the film strikes a chord with audiences. While some found the second half a bit slow, others felt it was heartfelt and perfectly suited for a feel-good Onam release.

FAQs

Q1. Did Mohanlal’s Hridayapoorvam Face A Box Office Clash On Release Day?

Yes, The film clashed with Kalyani Priyadarshan and Naslen’s superhero film Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra.

Q2. Where To Watch Mohanlal’s Hridayapoorvam On OTT ?

Hridayapoorvam OTT release date is not announced yet, As per film's opening credits the film is expected to drop on JioHotstar.