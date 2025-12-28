Advertisement
trendingNowenglish3000789https://zeenews.india.com/regional/huma-qureshi-unveiled-as-elizabeth-in-yash-s-upcoming-action-thriller-toxic-a-fairytale-for-grown-ups-3000789.html
NewsEntertainmentRegionalHuma Qureshi Unveiled As Elizabeth In Yash’s Upcoming Action-Thriller Toxic: A Fairytale For Grown-Ups
TOXIC

Huma Qureshi Unveiled As 'Elizabeth' In Yash’s Upcoming Action-Thriller Toxic: A Fairytale For Grown-Ups

Huma Qureshi debuts as “Elizabeth” in Yash-starrer Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups, releasing March 19, 2026.

|Last Updated: Dec 28, 2025, 12:16 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Huma Qureshi Unveiled As 'Elizabeth' In Yash’s Upcoming Action-Thriller Toxic: A Fairytale For Grown-Ups(Image: Instagram)

Mumbai: The first look of actor Huma Qureshi from the upcoming film 'Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups' has been released by the makers. The Yash-starrer action-thriller will feature her playing a character named "Elizabeth."

On Sunday, the makers took to their Instagram account to share the poster. The film stars Yash in the lead role.

The poster shows the 'Gangs of Wasseypur' actress standing in a graveyard setting with old tombstones and stone figures in the background. Dressed in a black outfit, the actress is seen next to a vintage black car. Her look suggests a calm but serious character.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Take a look

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Yash (@thenameisyash)

'Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups' is directed by Geetu Mohandas. Speaking about casting Huma Qureshi in the film, the director, as per a press release, said the role was difficult to cast and required a strong performer. She added that the actress brought the character to life from the moment she appeared on screen.

"Casting for this role was perhaps the trickiest. The character demanded a performer with high-octane caliber and an undeniable presence. From the moment Huma entered my frame, I knew she possessed something rare. She carried an effortless sophistication and intensity that immediately brought the character of Elizabeth alive for me," said Mohandas, as per the release.

Also Read | Kiara Advani Stuns In First Look From Yash’s Toxic: A Fairytale For Grown-Ups

The film marks Yash's return to the big screen after KGF: Chapter 2. The project has been in the news for a long time and is being made in both Kannada and English. Dubbed versions are also planned in several Indian languages.

The film is written by Yash and Geetu Mohandas. It is produced by Venkat K. Narayana and Yash under KVN Productions and Monster Mind Creations. The technical team includes Rajeev Ravi as cinematographer, Ravi Basrur as music composer, and Ujwal Kulkarni as editor.

'Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups' is scheduled to release in theatres on March 19, 2026, during the festive weekend of Eid, Ugadi, and Gudi Padwa.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Scalp Massager
Scalp Massagers for Healthier Hair and Relaxed Scalp on Amazon
Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan
TTP Builds Air Force While Munir's Army Makes Cornflakes - Pak's Nightmare
Bangladesh unrest 2025
Art Vs Radicalism: Bangladeshi Madrassas Bomb Factories, Pak Singer Welcome
Aravalli Hills
Supreme Court Takes Suo Motu Cognisance Of Aravalli Row On Monday
Delhi air pollution
Delhi Chokes As AQI Slips Into ‘Severe’ Category, Touches 390
Drug crackdown
13 Dreaded Criminals Killed, 916 Arrested In 2025: Punjab CM Mann
Assam earthquake
Earthquake Of Magnitude 4.4 Hits Assam's Udalguri
Rajasthan
Beyond Palaces: Rajasthan Focuses On International Tourists, Job Creation
taiwan earthquake today
Magnitude 7 Earthquake Strikes Taiwan, Tremors Felt Across Northern Regions
UNNAO rape case
Unnao Rape Case Victim Levels Serious Charges Against IO And Judge