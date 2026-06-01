‘I was very nervous’: Janhvi Kapoor opens up about sharing screen space with Ram Charan ahead of Peddi release

The much-anticipated sports action drama Peddi, starring Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor in lead roles, continues to generate significant buzz among moviegoers. Apart from its compelling sports-centric narrative, the film has also drawn attention for bringing together the fresh on-screen pairing of Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor for the first time.

Janhvi Kapoor Opens Up About Working With Ram Charan

As the film gears up for its worldwide release, Janhvi Kapoor recently reflected on her experience of working alongside Ram Charan, showering praise on the actor for his talent, discipline, and humility. She also revealed the reason she affectionately addresses him as “Sir.”

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Recalling her first day on the sets in Mysore, Janhvi said she was nervous while filming a song montage for “Chikri Chikri” due to her admiration for Ram Charan’s body of work.

“On my first day of shoot in Mysore, it was a song montage cut for ‘Chikri Chikri.’ I was very nervous because I have seen a lot of his work. I think I call him ‘Sir’ because of the plethora of work that he’s done, how much he’s moved people, and what he means to audiences. His sheer talent, discipline, and dedication to entertaining people and to his craft warrant that respect. He is very calm, composed, and respectful—not just to elders but to everyone,” she said.

Also Read | Ram Charan opens up about Peddi, praises Director Buchi Babu Sana and shares details on role preparation

Grand Release Plans Announced for Peddi

In Peddi, Ram Charan portrays a crossover athlete whose journey mirrors the stories of celebrated sporting icons who explored multiple sports before achieving greatness. The character is said to draw inspiration from real-life examples such as MS Dhoni, who played football before becoming one of cricket’s most successful captains, and Sachin Tendulkar, who once had an interest in tennis before earning legendary status in cricket. The film promises an inspiring narrative centered on perseverance, transformation, and sporting excellence.

Written and directed by Buchi Babu Sana, Peddi features an ensemble cast including Ram Charan, Janhvi Kapoor, Shiva Rajkumar, Divyendu Sharma, and Jagapathi Babu. The film is produced by Venkata Satish Kilaru under the banner of Vriddhi Cinemas, in association with Mythri Movie Makers, Sukumar Writings, and IVY Entertainment, with Ishan Saksena serving as co-producer.

The film will be distributed in North India by Jio Studios. Following its global premiere on June 3, 2026, Peddi is scheduled for a worldwide theatrical release on June 4, 2026.