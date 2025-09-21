‘Idli Kadai’ Trailer Out: Dhanush Serves Up An Emotional Feast Rooted In Family, Food & Identity

Chennai: The makers of director and actor Dhanush's upcoming action packed emotional drama, 'Idli Kadai', featuring Dhanush and Nithya Menen in the lead, on Saturday released a trailer of the film much to the delight of fans and film buffs.

Actor Dhanush shared the links to the released trailer in Tamil and Telugu on his social media timelines and wrote, "Idli kadai trailer".

The released trailer shows Dhanush's character Murugan having humble beginnings. His father Rajkiran owns a small idly shop in his village but one which he runs with love and passion. When Murugan, as a teenager, urges his father to buy a grinding machine, his dad tells him, "A machine can do anything but it lacks the practised touch of a human hand. That comes from the human heart." As a result, Murugan grows up, strongly believing that one must wholeheartedly enjoy whatever it is that one does.

We then get to see Arun Vijay, heir to a large company in which Murugan is now an employee. Murugan's arrival at Arun Vijay's firm has resulted in profits growing by around 15 per cent.

Meanwhile, Murugan's father is worried that after him, his shop too will shut down. His mom however has faith that her son will one day return to his roots to take care of their shop. And that is exactly what happens. However, his decision to go back to the idly shop does not go down well with Arun Vijay. What happens then is what the film is all about.

It may be recalled that Dhanush had recently disclosed that 'Idli Kadai' was a project he considered personal. The actor had also gone on to disclose that for the first time, his grandmother had acted in his film.

The actor had also spoken at length about the message the film would look to deliver. The film will look to stress on the need to stay connected to one's roots, he had informed.

"What is your identity? Studying well, getting a good degree and getting a good job will give you a good position in society. However, our identity lies in our ancestral roots. The lives our father, grandfather, great grandfathers and ancestors led shouldn't just dissipate in the air. It should continue to remain in the form of a memory in the minds of the next generations to come. The breath of our ancestors along with the diety of our soil is what we worship as our ancestral diety. Please go along with your family and offer prayers at the temples of your ancestral deities. We shouldn't forget certain important things," the actor had explained.

He further went on to add, "Just like how a bird, which goes in search of food, returns correctly back to its nest, we too, irrespective of which direction we go in search of a livelihood, shouldn't forget the way we came and the life we lived. This is the point that Idli Kadai makes."

For the unaware, Dawn Pictures, which is one of the production houses producing the film, had initially announced that the film would hit screens worldwide on April 10 this year. However, they have now postponed the release to October 1.

Sources say Arun Vijay plays the antagonist in the film and that the face off between Dhanush and Arun Vijay will be something to look forward to in the film.

Shalini Pandey too plays a pivotal role in the film as was being speculated in some sections of the media.

‘Idli Kadai’, which will feature Dhanush and Nithya Menon in the lead, has been directed by Dhanush himself. The film, which is being jointly produced by Dhanush’s Wunderbar films along with Dawn Pictures, has cinematography by Kiran Koushik and music by G V Prakash.