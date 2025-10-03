Advertisement
IDLY KADAI

Idly Kadai Box Office Day 2: Dhanush’s Film Crosses Rs 20 Crore Mark In Just Two Days

 Idli Kadai is an Indian Tamil-language family drama that was written, directed, and co-produced by Dhanush, who also plays the lead role. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Oct 03, 2025, 11:05 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Dhanush has taken on the roles of director, actor, and producer in his latest film, Idly Kadai. The Tamil film has received a decent response from audiences, collecting ₹11 crore on its opening day.

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, the film earned ₹10.26 crore on its second day, bringing its total India net collection to ₹21.26 crore. With this, the film has successfully crossed the ₹20 crore mark within just two days of release.

Idly Kadai Box Office Collection Day 2

The Dhanush directorial registered a Tamil occupancy rate of 59.87% on Thursday, October 2. Morning shows began modestly at 34.98%, but the film gained momentum as the day progressed, with stronger performances in the afternoon and evening shows.

In Telugu-speaking regions, however, the film saw a lukewarm start, with an average occupancy of 23.13%. Morning shows recorded 11.10%, but numbers improved in the evening and night slots, crossing 28%.

