Idly Kadai Box Office Day 2: Dhanush’s Film Crosses Rs 20 Crore Mark In Just Two Days
Idli Kadai is an Indian Tamil-language family drama that was written, directed, and co-produced by Dhanush, who also plays the lead role.
Dhanush has taken on the roles of director, actor, and producer in his latest film, Idly Kadai. The Tamil film has received a decent response from audiences, collecting ₹11 crore on its opening day.
According to industry tracker Sacnilk, the film earned ₹10.26 crore on its second day, bringing its total India net collection to ₹21.26 crore. With this, the film has successfully crossed the ₹20 crore mark within just two days of release.
Idly Kadai Box Office Collection Day 2
The Dhanush directorial registered a Tamil occupancy rate of 59.87% on Thursday, October 2. Morning shows began modestly at 34.98%, but the film gained momentum as the day progressed, with stronger performances in the afternoon and evening shows.
In Telugu-speaking regions, however, the film saw a lukewarm start, with an average occupancy of 23.13%. Morning shows recorded 11.10%, but numbers improved in the evening and night slots, crossing 28%.
