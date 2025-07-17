'If Not Kattappa, I’d Have Killed Bahubali!': Rana Daggubati’s Bold Remark Sparks Prabhas’ Surprising Reaction

New Delhi: S.S. Rajamouli’s Baahubali became a fan favourite and etched its name in cinematic history upon release. Even today, it is considered a film that redefined Indian cinema on the global stage.

With Rajamouli’s visionary storytelling, jaw-dropping scale, and stellar performances from the lead cast- including Prabhas and Rana Daggubati Baahubali shattered every cinematic boundary. Both parts of the saga broke box office records, set new benchmarks, and changed the course of Indian cinema forever.

When the first part ended, it left audiences across the world stunned with one question: Why did Kattappa kill Baahubali?

After a long, nail-biting wait, Baahubali: The Conclusion revealed that it was Sivagami who ordered Kattappa to take the tragic step.

Years later, a tweet from the film’s official handle reignited the frenzy: “What if Kattappa didn’t kill Baahubali?”

To this, Rana Daggubati cheekily replied, “I would have killed him instead.”

But the internet truly exploded when Prabhas reposted Rana’s reply on his Instagram story and added: “I let it happen, Bhalla... for this!” alongside the poster of Baahubali: The Conclusion, stamped proudly with: No.1 Blockbuster of Indian Cinema | ₹1000+ Crores Worldwide

A Cinematic Landmark

Baahubali remains one of the biggest and most iconic films ever made in Indian cinema. A decade after its release, the records it set remain nearly untouched. With over ₹1000 crore in global earnings, the film continues to be celebrated as the highest-grossing Indian movie of all time.

To mark the 10th anniversary of this monumental achievement, the makers have announced a grand re-release titled:

Baahubali: The Epic an immersive cinematic experience bringing both parts back to the big screen. Fans will now get to relive the legendary saga the way it was always meant to be seen—in theatres, on October 31, 2025, in all its epic glory.

With multiple National Awards to its credit including Best Feature Film and Best Special Effects, Baahubali holds a permanent place in Indian cinema history. It remains the sixth highest-grossing Telugu film of all time, and its Hindi dubbed version still holds the record for the highest-grossing dubbed Hindi film ever.

A decade on, the Baahubali phenomenon is far from over. As fans gear up for the re-release, a new generation is ready to return to Mahishmati to once again witness the magic, might, and myth that became legend.