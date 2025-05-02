New Delhi: Dulquer Salmaan's highly anticipated Malayalam film I'm Game is once again in the headlines, this time for welcoming a new member on board. Featuring Dulquer in the lead role, the film on Friday announced the addition of one of Tamil cinema's top directors, Mysskin, to the team. This news follows the earlier inclusion of Antony Varghese, best known for his role in the hit film Angamaly Diaries.

Taking to Instagram, director Nahas Hidhayath wrote, ''We are absolutely thrilled to welcome the multifaceted, incredibly talented Mysskin Sir to the #ImGame team! Get ready for an exciting game ahead!''.

Acclaimed director and actor Mysskin responded by reposting the update on his Instagram story, adding ''I am thrilled to be a part of the incredibly talented team #IMGame. Get ready for an exciting game ahead.''

Produced by Dulquer Salmaan along with Jom Verghese, I'm Game has already sparked significant interest, as it marks Dulquer's return to Malayalam cinema after his 2023 drama 'King of Kotha'. Notably, this will be Dulquer’s 40th film.

I'm Game is Directed by Nahas Hidhayath, with the screenplay written by Sajeer Baba, Bilal Moidu and Ismail Aboobacker.

The film boasts a stellar technical crew Cinematography by Jimshi Khalid, Editing by Chaman Chakko, Music by Jakes Bejoy.

The announcement poster shows a pair of hands, one of them injured, holding a playing card—hinting at the film's suspenseful tone.

Fans eagerly await more details as anticipation builds following this exciting update about this action-thriller.