Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2894804https://zeenews.india.com/regional/im-game-mysskin-roped-in-for-dulquer-salmaans-action-thriller-2894804.html
NewsEntertainmentRegional
DULQUER SALMAAN

I'm Game: Mysskin Roped In For Dulquer Salmaan's Action-Thriller

 I'm Game is Directed by Nahas Hidhayath, with the screenplay written by Sajeer Baba, Bilal Moidu and Ismail Aboobacker.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Aditi Rana|Last Updated: May 02, 2025, 08:41 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

I'm Game: Mysskin Roped In For Dulquer Salmaan's Action-Thriller (Image: @nahas_hidhayath/ Instagram)

New Delhi: Dulquer Salmaan's highly anticipated Malayalam film I'm Game is once again in the headlines, this time for welcoming a new member on board. Featuring Dulquer in the lead role, the film on Friday announced the addition of one of Tamil cinema's top directors, Mysskin, to the team. This news follows the earlier inclusion of Antony Varghese, best known for his role in the hit film Angamaly Diaries.

Taking to Instagram, director Nahas Hidhayath wrote, ''We are absolutely thrilled to welcome the multifaceted, incredibly talented Mysskin Sir to the #ImGame team! Get ready for an exciting game ahead!''. 

Acclaimed director and actor Mysskin responded by reposting the update on his Instagram story, adding ''I am thrilled to be a part of the incredibly talented team #IMGame. Get ready for an exciting game ahead.''

Produced by Dulquer Salmaan along with Jom Verghese, I'm Game has already sparked significant interest, as it marks Dulquer's return to Malayalam cinema after his 2023 drama 'King of Kotha'. Notably, this will be Dulquer’s 40th film.

 I'm Game is Directed by Nahas Hidhayath, with the screenplay written by Sajeer Baba, Bilal Moidu and Ismail Aboobacker.

The film boasts a stellar technical crew Cinematography by Jimshi Khalid, Editing by Chaman Chakko, Music by Jakes Bejoy. 

The announcement poster shows a pair of hands, one of them injured, holding a playing card—hinting at the film's suspenseful tone.

Fans eagerly await more details as anticipation builds following this exciting update about this action-thriller. 

 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Murshidabad
Will Hindus get justice in Bengal's Murshidabad?
DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
NEWS ON ONE CLICK