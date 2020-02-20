हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Indian 2

Indian 2 accident: Kamal Haasan, Kajal Aggarwal had a 'providential escape'

Costume designer Amritha Ram, who was on the location, in a tweet revealed that she, Kamal Haasan and Kajal were just seconds away from being crushed under the crane. 

Indian 2 accident: Kamal Haasan, Kajal Aggarwal had a &#039;providential escape&#039;

New Delhi: Actors Kamal Haasan and Kajal Aggarwal had a narrow escape from the major accident on 'Indian 2' sets which claimed three lives on Wednesday. Costume designer Amritha Ram, who was on the location, in a tweet revealed that she, Kamal Haasan and Kajal were just seconds away from being crushed under the crane. 

"Providential escape from the ghastly mishap. Literally 10secs away from being crushed under. Fortunate Kamal sir, Kajal and me who were right under are safe. Count your blessings. Our crushed canopy under the crane. We are safe, RIP our fellow mates," she tweeted, along with a photo from the accident site. 

The accident occurred when a crane, which was being used to fix lighting, fell on the people while they were constructing the sets for the shooting. As many as nine people were injured in the accident that happened at EVP Film City, Chennai.

 As per a statement released by the makers of 'Indian 2' Lyca Productions, the deceased were identified as assistant director Krishna (personal assistant to director S Shankar), art assistant Chandran and production assistant Madhu. 

Expressing condolences over the death of the three people, Kamal Haasan tweeted in Tamil, "Although seen many accidents but today's accident is horrible. I lost three friends. Rather than my pain, their family has more suffering. My deepest condolences."

Kamal Haasan also visited the injured in the hospital also said they were given first aid and are being treated and he hoped they would soon recover.

Meanwhile, Kajal and Rakul Preet Singh, who also stars in the film, also paid their tributes to the deceased:

'Indian 2', directed by S Shankar, stars Kamal Haasan, Kajal Aggarwal, Rakul Preet Singh, Siddharth and Priya Bhavani Shankar in the lead roles. It is a sequel to Kamal Haasan's 1996 film of the same name. 

'Indian 2' is expected to hit the screens in 2021.

Indian 2, Kamal Haasan, Kajal Aggarwal, indian 2 accident
