Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App

Indraputra: Kiran Abbavaram enters a never-seen-before avatar for mythological action-fantasy

Kiran Abbavaram is set to headline Indraputra, a large-scale mythological action-fantasy that marks the first chapter of an ambitious new cinematic universe.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Aug 10, 2026, 04:20 PM IST|Updated: Aug 10, 2026, 04:20 PM IST
Indraputra: Kiran Abbavaram enters a never-seen-before avatar for mythological action-fantasy
Image Credit: Instagram

About the Author

Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

Read More

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
Indraputra: Kiran Abbavaram enters a never-seen-before avatar for mythological action-fantasy
2
3
4
5