Indraputra: Kiran Abbavaram enters a never-seen-before avatar for mythological action-fantasy

Srikanth Puppala further stated, "Indraputra is a dream that has been close to my heart for a very long time. Our mythology is filled with timeless stories, and with this film, we aim to present one such epic on a scale that is both visually spectacular and emotionally relevant to the audiences across the country. Having Kiran Abbavaram lead this journey is truly exciting, as he brings sincerity, intensity, and conviction to the character. I thank Zee Studios for placing their faith in this vision, and I am really looking forward to taking Indraputra on floors this October."