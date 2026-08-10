Indraputra: Kiran Abbavaram enters a never-seen-before avatar for mythological action-fantasy

Upcoming mythological action-fantasy, Indraputra, is deeply rooted in Indian mythology and designed on a grand cinematic scale. The film is touted as the first chapter of a larger-than-life mythological universe. Infusing mythology, fantasy and action the film promises a stunning cinematic experience while drawing inspiration from timeless legends and the age-old conflict between 'dharma' and 'adharma.'
The film stars Actor Kiran Abbavaram, who predominantly works in Telugu cinema, in the lead and is directed by Srikanth Puppala. The film is set to commence its principal photography this October. Kiran Abbavaram leads the project in a never-seen-before, powerful avatar. The film is designed as a large-scale, pan-India project, Indraputra aims to appeal to audiences across languages and generations.
Kiran Abbavaram shared, "Indraputra is very different and unconventional from anything I have done before. The moment I heard the story, I realized it was a film that would stimulate me further as an actor and it very well aligns with my cinematic vision. The role requires both emotional depth and physical changes, and I am excited to bring this character to life. I am thankful to Zee Studios and Srikanth garu for believing in me. I can't wait to start this amazing journey!"
Srikanth Puppala further stated, "Indraputra is a dream that has been close to my heart for a very long time. Our mythology is filled with timeless stories, and with this film, we aim to present one such epic on a scale that is both visually spectacular and emotionally relevant to the audiences across the country. Having Kiran Abbavaram lead this journey is truly exciting, as he brings sincerity, intensity, and conviction to the character. I thank Zee Studios for placing their faith in this vision, and I am really looking forward to taking Indraputra on floors this October."
Prerna Arora, producer, further stated, "Indraputra is the beginning of a world we have been passionately building. Inspired by the richness of Indian mythology, infused with a contemporary vision, the film marks the first chapter of a very expansive mythological universe. With Kiran Abbavaram leading the cast and Srikanth Puppala at the helm, we are delighted to bring this story to audiences and begin filming this October."
Produced by Zee Studios, Prerna Arora, and co-produced by Keerthan, Indraputra is currently in pre-production and will go on floors this October.
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