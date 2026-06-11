Isakapatnam: Samuthirakani and Aishwarya Rajesh headline gritty revenge thriller

Mumbai: The upcoming Tamil-language streaming series ‘Isakapatnam’ explores the family feuds, gangster warfare with a hint of political drama.

The series stars Samuthirakani and Aishwarya Rajesh, Sunil, Naresh Agastya, Merin Philip, Sudhakar Komakula, Rajeev Kanakala, Mime Gopi, Rohini, Banerjee, Jwala Koti, Ravi Varma, and Raja Chembolu playing pivotal roles.

It is directed by Garry BH, written by Prashant Ragathi, and dialogues by Tajuddin Syed.

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Set in a fictional port town, this gritty, power-packed drama revolves around power struggles, family feuds, gangster warfare, and political drama.

Nikhil Madhok, director & head of Originals, Prime Video India, said, “We have an incredibly rich library of Originals across our South slate, with stories spanning languages, genres, and themes that resonate with diverse audiences not only in India but also around the world. We’re further expanding this slate with Isakapatnam, a gritty, revenge-fueled crime saga that blends a compelling narrative with layered, relatable characters, promising to keep the audience hooked with unpredictable twists and turns”.

“The series brings this raw and immersive world to life on screen with remarkable detail, led by stellar performances from Samuthirakani and Aishwarya, alongside a talented ensemble cast under Garry's expert direction. Tamada has been an excellent collaborator with whom we have created such a cinematic and authentic production that we truly believe audiences worldwide will enjoy when it premieres exclusively on Prime Video”, he added.

Rahul Tamada and Saideep Reddy Borra at Tamada Media Productions shared, “While Isakapatnam has the intensity and grit of a revenge thriller, at its heart it is a story about personal loss, loyalty, family feuds, and political conflict, themes that we believe are intriguing and entertaining for a global audience. At its core, the series is rooted in authenticity, with every detail, from the recreation of a port town to the characters and narrative, contributing to a rich and immersive storytelling experience. We are delighted to collaborate with Prime Video to bring this powerful, emotionally charged story to audiences across India and around the world when it premieres on July 2”.

Produced by Rahul Tamada and Saideep Reddy Borra under the banner of Tamada Media Productions, the series is set to premiere on July 2 on Prime Video.