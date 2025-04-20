‘Jaake Aana Yaara’ Out Now: Dhanush Drops First Song From ‘Kuberaa’

Mumbai: The first single from 'Kuberaa,' which stars actors Dhanush and Nagarjuna, titled 'Jaake Aana Yaara', is now out.

Dhanush shared the track on his official X (formerly Twitter) account on Sunday.

The song marks the first release from the upcoming film, which is directed by Sekhar Kammula and features music by Devi Sri Prasad (DSP).

The Hindi version is sung by Nakash Aziz, with lyrics by Raqueeb Alam. Dhanush has lent his voice to the Tamil and Telugu versions.

The first look of Nagarjuna Akkineni was unveiled in May of last year.

The video showcases Nagarjuna walking under an umbrella while heavy rain pours down, surrounded by trucks full of currency notes. After seeing the Rs 500 note, all wet on the floor, he is seen walking back toward the currency container and adding his money to the pile.

The film is produced by Suniel Narang and Puskur Ram Mohan Rao under Sri Venkateswara Cinemas LLP and Amigos Creations Pvt Ltd.

Nagarjuna plays a complex yet pivotal role in Kuberaa, adding another layer to the film's multi-dimensional storyline. Rashmika's character longs for more from her middle-class life, while Jim Sarbh plays the role of a successful businessman.

The film, a socio-drama, is being shot in both Tamil and Telugu.Directed by National Award-winning filmmaker Sekhar Kammula, the music for the film is composed by Devi Sri Prasad.

The movie is set to hit theatres on June 20 later this year.