Jagamae Sangeetham on OTT: When and where to stream Prakash Raj-starrer

Jagamae Sangeetham will stream on Prime Video in Telugu with English subtitles and dubs in Tamil on September 4, 2026. Featuring an ensemble cast led by Prakash Raj, Meka Srikanth, Madhubala, Akshay Lagusani, and Sushmita Shetty, the series also stars Suman, Sijju Menon, Shafi, Jhansi, Raghu Babu Yerra, Rocket Raghava, Nagi Jabardasth, Mirchi Kiran, Keshav Deepak, Priyanka Nalkari, Manik Reddy, Prachi Thaker, and Roopa Lakshmi in pivotal roles.



Set against the rich world of Carnatic music, Jagamae Sangeetham follows Balu, heir to his grandfather Shastri's legendary musical legacy, as he grapples with the weight of tradition, fractured family ties, and long-buried secrets. When old rivalries resurface and threaten to unravel generations of heritage, Balu finds himself torn between preserving what his family built and discovering his own artistic voice. Music lies at the heart of this story. Rooted in the Carnatic tradition to which Shastri has devoted his life, the series gradually expands its musical landscape as Balu discovers a world beyond the boundaries of tradition. Here, song becomes the family’s second language — expressing the devotion, resentment, longing and emotions they struggle to put into words.



