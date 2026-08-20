Jagamae Sangeetham on OTT: When and where to stream Prakash Raj-starrer

New Delhi: The worldwide premiere of Telugu series Jagamae Sangeetham has been announced today. Inspired by Bandish Bandits, Jagamae Sangeetham is created and directed by Palnati Surya Pratap and produced by Sushmita Konidela. The musical drama is written by Vangala Surya Manoj, Shravani Samudrala, and AR Prabhav, with music composed by Vishal Chandrasekar, whose musical score serves as the backbone of the series, bringing its rich emotional world to life through soulful compositions that beautifully weave together the traditions of Carnatic music with a contemporary sound.
"Jagamae Sangeetham is a deeply moving story that celebrates the emotional power of music while exploring universal themes of family, legacy, and self-discovery,” said Nikhil Madhok, Director and Head of SVOD Originals, Prime Video India. “At its heart, the series asks timeless questions about tradition, ambition, and the courage it takes to chart your own path. Under Palnati Surya Pratap's distinctive creative vision, supported by Sushmita Konidela's passionate production, and elevated by Vishal Chandrasekar's soul-stirring music, the series delivers an experience that is both culturally rooted and universally relatable."
Jagamae Sangeetham will stream on Prime Video in Telugu with English subtitles and dubs in Tamil on September 4, 2026. Featuring an ensemble cast led by Prakash Raj, Meka Srikanth, Madhubala, Akshay Lagusani, and Sushmita Shetty, the series also stars Suman, Sijju Menon, Shafi, Jhansi, Raghu Babu Yerra, Rocket Raghava, Nagi Jabardasth, Mirchi Kiran, Keshav Deepak, Priyanka Nalkari, Manik Reddy, Prachi Thaker, and Roopa Lakshmi in pivotal roles.
Set against the rich world of Carnatic music, Jagamae Sangeetham follows Balu, heir to his grandfather Shastri's legendary musical legacy, as he grapples with the weight of tradition, fractured family ties, and long-buried secrets. When old rivalries resurface and threaten to unravel generations of heritage, Balu finds himself torn between preserving what his family built and discovering his own artistic voice. Music lies at the heart of this story. Rooted in the Carnatic tradition to which Shastri has devoted his life, the series gradually expands its musical landscape as Balu discovers a world beyond the boundaries of tradition. Here, song becomes the family’s second language — expressing the devotion, resentment, longing and emotions they struggle to put into words.
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