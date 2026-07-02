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  • /Jagapathi Babu and Laya’s psychological thriller Vadhala gets release date, to hit theatres on July 17

Jagapathi Babu and Laya’s psychological thriller Vadhala gets release date, to hit theatres on July 17

The makers of Vadhala have officially announced the film's worldwide release date. Starring Jagapathi Babu and Laya, the psychological thriller promises an intense blend of suspense, obsession, and emotional drama.

Published: Jul 02, 2026, 08:23 PM IST|Updated: Jul 02, 2026, 08:23 PM IST
Jagapathi Babu and Laya’s psychological thriller Vadhala gets release date, to hit theatres on July 17
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Jagapathi Babu and Laya’s psychological thriller Vadhala gets release date, to hit theatres on July 17
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