/Jagapathi Babu and Laya’s psychological thriller Vadhala gets release date, to hit theatres on July 17

The teaser released showed the film revolves around Yogi, a deeply devoted husband who dotes on his wife, making her the centre of his world. She, in turn, loves him wholeheartedly and guards their relationship with quiet intensity, unwilling to let anyone disrupt the bond they share. However, their seemingly perfect world is unsettled by the presence of a young girl close to the family, who develops an intense attachment to Yogi. To her, he is everything - her anchor, her obsession, and she is prepared to cross any line to claim his love.