Jai Hanuman: Rishab Shetty Starrer Set For Big Reveal On THIS Day

New Delhi: The makers of Jai Hanuman are planning a big reveal on Rishab Shetty's birthday! Rishab Shetty's upcoming film Jai Hanuman is all set to become the year's biggest cinematic phenomenon.

The makers left everyone stunned by revealing Rishab Shetty as Lord Hanuman in the film. Amidst the rising anticipation, the makers are now set to unveil something big on the occasion of Rishab Shetty's birthday on July 7 making it more special.



The team will be releasing something special as a treat for Rishab Shetty's fans on his birthday. According to an independent source, "The makers of Jai Hanuman are planning to drop a video unit on Monday, 7th July. The video unit will be released on Rishab Shetty's birthday." This birthday reveal promises to offer fans a first glimpse into the film, potentially showcasing some behind-the-scenes footage, or even a teaser that further ignites excitement around Jai Hanuman.

With Hanu Man, director Prasanth Varma delivered one of the year’s biggest cinematic phenomena, creating waves across the nation. Jai Hanuman is indeed the beginning of the Indian superhero cinematic universe, which has the potential to become the world's biggest superhero universe due to the heritage of rich Indian mythology.

Presented by Bhushan Kumar under the T-Series banner, Jai HanuMan is produced by Naveen Yerneni and Y. Ravi Shankar of Mythri Movie Makers. Starring National Award-winning actor Rishab Shetty as Bajrangbali, the film promises to merge mythological gravitas with contemporary cinematic artistry. Poised to redefine how Indian mythology is brought to life on screen, it blends epic storytelling with cutting-edge filmmaking to deliver an unforgettable experience.

With anticipation soaring, fans of Rishab Shetty are eagerly looking forward to the upcoming announcements and big reveals from the Jai Hanuman team.