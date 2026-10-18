Jailer 2 box office collection day 3: Rajinikanth-starrer crosses Rs 300 crore

Jailer 2 box office collection day 3: Directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, Jailer 2 is a Tamil action-comedy film that released worldwide in theatres on October 15, 2026. The narrative follows retired jailer Tiger Muthuvel Pandian (Rajinikanth), who is drawn out of a quiet, low-profile life to dismantle a massive antique and idol-smuggling syndicate. Set shortly after the events of the first film, Muthuvel Pandian attempts to lead a peaceful life near the Kerala–Tamil Nadu border alongside his wife (Ramya Krishnan), daughter-in-law (Mirnaa Menon), and grandson. He initially works a quiet job as a supermarket supervisor and later as a driver for a local fruit merchant and don named Moorthi.
On Day 3, Jailer 2 collected a net of Rs 47.25 Cr across 14,604 shows domestically. The language-wise breakdown for the day includes Rs 33.80 Cr from 7,802 shows in Tamil, Rs 8.50 Cr from 2,100 shows in Telugu, Rs 4.50 Cr from 4,554 shows in Hindi, and Rs 0.45 Cr from 148 shows in Kannada. This brings the total India gross collection to Rs 169.00 Cr and total India net collection to Rs 144.05 Cr so far. In overseas markets, the film collected Rs 52.00 Cr on Day 3, taking its total overseas gross to Rs 152.00 Cr, pushing the total worldwide gross collection to Rs 321.00 Cr.
The film features a star-studded lead and supporting ensemble, headlined by Rajinikanth as Tiger Muthuvel Pandian IPS, Mithun Chakraborty as the antagonist Kalpak, S. J. Suryah as Bodhi Kalpak, and Vidya Balan as Kantha Kalpak. The extended cast includes Suraj Venjaramoodu as Dileep, Ramya Krishnan as Vijaya "Viji" Pandian, Yogi Babu as taxi driver Vimal, Mirnaa as Swetha Pandian, Rithvik as Rithvik "Rithu" Pandian, and Jatin Sarna in a supporting role.
Adding to the spectacle, Jailer 2 features high-profile cameo and special appearances, including Mohanlal as Mathew, Shiva Rajkumar as Narasimha, Jackie Shroff as Kamdev, Hrithik Roshan as Yeti Jones, along with appearances by Vijay Sethupathi, Vinayakan as Varman, and a special dance appearance by Nora Fatehi
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