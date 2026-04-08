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NewsEntertainmentRegionalJailer 2 cast update: Shah Rukh Khan exits Rajinikanth film, here's why 'King' Khan said 'no' - Report
JAILER 2

Jailer 2 cast update: Shah Rukh Khan exits Rajinikanth film, here's why 'King' Khan said 'no' - Report

Jailer 2 features cameos by Mithun Chakraborty, Mohanlal, Shiva Rajkumar, Vinayakan and Vijay Sethupathi reportedly.

Written By Ritika Handoo|Last Updated: Apr 08, 2026, 10:53 AM IST|Source: Bureau
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Jailer 2 cast update: Shah Rukh Khan exits Rajinikanth film, here's why 'King' Khan said 'no' - Report Pic Courtesy: Instagram

Jailer 2 cast update: Megastar Rajinikanth's upcoming project - Jailor 2 is in news again. According to Pinkvilla, it seems like Shah Rukh Khan's much-hyped long cameo in the movie is not happening. Reason? Well, 'King'!

Jailer 2 Cast Update

Earlier, it was reported that SRK would be doing a longish cameo in Rajinikanth's much-awaited Jailer 2. But now, Pinkvilla report alleges that this might not happen because Shah Rukh is occupied with 'King', and he doesn't want to make any screen appearance prior to the release of the movie. 

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SRK, reportedly was keen on the cameo but urged that Jailer 2 should hit the screens post King - in order to maintain the exclusivity of his certain look in the movie, which also brings him together with daughter Suhana Khan for the first time.

But because Jailer 2 is eyeing an August release while King will come in December sometime this year - the makers have amicably decided to drop the idea of his cameo and might collaborate in the future as SRK and Rajinikanth share a strong bond.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

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About Jailer 2

Jailer 2 is an upcoming Tamil action comedy film written and directed by Nelson Dilipkumar. A sequel to Jailer (2023), the film stars Rajinikanth reprising his role as the titular character, alongside SJ Suryah, Ramya Krishnan, Yogi Babu, Mirnaa, Anna Rajan, Jatin Sarna, and Suraj Venjaramoodu.

The film will have music composed by Anirudh Ravichander, cinematography by Vijay Kartik Kannan and editing by R Nirmal.

Jailer 2 features cameos by Mithun Chakraborty, Mohanlal, Shiva Rajkumar, Vinayakan and Vijay Sethupathi reportedly.

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Ritika Handoo

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