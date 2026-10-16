Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /Entertainment
  • /Regional
  • /Jailer 2 day 1 box office collection: Rajinikanth's blockbuster ride rakes in Rs 125 cr worldwide

Jailer 2 day 1 box office collection: Rajinikanth's blockbuster ride rakes in Rs 125 cr worldwide

Jailer 2 box office collection: A sequel to Jailer (2023), the film stars Rajinikanth, Ramya Krishnan, Yogi Babu, Mirnaa and Rithvik reprising their roles.

Written ByRitika Handoo
Published: Oct 16, 2026, 09:38 AM IST|Updated: Oct 16, 2026, 09:38 AM IST
Jailer 2 day 1 box office collection: Rajinikanth's blockbuster ride rakes in Rs 125 cr worldwide
Image Credit: Movie Poster

About the Author

Ritika Handoo

Ritika Handoo

Proud Kashmiri. Bollywood Buff - Ritika Handoo has been covering the world of glitz and glamour for over 14 years. Passionate about reality shows & celeb lives, when not tapping trends, she loves exploring lifestyle reads for the soul, and works on SEO-driven content. With a Bachelor’s in English literature and Masters in Mass Communication, in the middle of ‘breaking news’ chaos, her lookout for 5Ws & H remains on priority. Started out with HT Syndication & India Today, with gaining digital exposure first at News24. Interviewed Chetan Bhagat, Neha Dhupia, Adah Sharma, Yash Birla among others. Interacted with Deepika Padukone in a media group event for Gehraiyaan. Attended Pushpa 2 success bash, Vikram Vedha media conference & interacted with Hrithik Roshan. 

Can reach out to her at: Ritika.handoo@zeemedia.com or 

@ritikahandoo on X

Read More

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
Himalayan snowfall triggers early winter chill across North India: Check IMD weather forecast and rain alerts
2
3
4
5