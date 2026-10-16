New Delhi: Megastar Rajinikanth's latest outing - Jailer 2 opened in theatres on October 15 worldwide. The massive fanbase of the veteran actor thronged cinemas to watch first day first show and it clearly shows in the box office earnings. Directed by Nelson, the sequel has earned a positive response from the masses and critics alike. Let's take a look at its day 1 collection below:
The trade tracking site Sacnilk shared that on day 1, Jailer 2 collected a net of ₹59.70 Cr across 16,599 shows — Tamil (Day 1) ₹43.35 Cr from 9,326 shows, Telugu (Day 1) ₹12.50 Cr from 2,792 shows, Hindi (Day 1) ₹3.50 Cr from 4,371 shows and Kannada (Day 1) ₹0.35 Cr from 110 shows. This brings total India gross collections to ₹70.25 Cr and total India net collections to ₹59.70 Cr so far.
Overseas, the film has grossed a total of ₹55.00 Cr in gross collections, pushing its total worldwide gross collection to ₹125.25 Cr.
Jailer 2 recorded an overall occupancy of 55.4 per cent across languages on its opening day. The Tamil version accounted for the biggest share of the film's domestic earnings, collecting Rs 43.35 crore nett.
A sequel to Jailer (2023), the film stars Rajinikanth, Ramya Krishnan, Yogi Babu, Mirnaa and Rithvik reprising their roles from the predecessor, with SJ Suryah, Mithun Chakraborty, Suraj Venjaramoodu, Vidya Balan, Anna Rajan and Jatin Sarna joining the cast.
The film has music composed by Anirudh Ravichander, cinematography by Vijay Kartik Kannan and editing by R. Nirmal.
Rajinikanth reprises his role as 'Tiger' Muthuvel Pandian. Yogi Babu was among the first returning cast members to confirm his involvement, doing so in July 2024. Nelson reportedly prioritised writing comic subplots between Babu and Rajinikanth during pre-production. Ramya Krishnan and Mirnaa returned as members of Muthuvel Pandian's family, while SJ Suryah joined the cast in a pivotal role during the second schedule.
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