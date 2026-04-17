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NewsEntertainmentRegionalJailer 2 leaked! Rajinikanth's most-anticipated film hit by piracy, makers urge 'don't share or repost' video clips
JAILER 2 LEAKED

Jailer 2 leaked! Rajinikanth's most-anticipated film hit by piracy, makers urge 'don't share or repost' video clips

Jailer 2 leaked: Rajinikanth-starrer is an upcoming Tamil action comedy film written and directed by Nelson Dilipkumar.

Written By Ritika Handoo|Last Updated: Apr 17, 2026, 12:44 PM IST|Source: Bureau
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Jailer 2 leaked! Rajinikanth's most-anticipated film hit by piracy, makers urge 'don't share or repost' video clips

Jailer 2 leaked: Megastar Rajinikanth's upcoming project - Jailer 2 has been hit by piracy, much ahead of its theatrical release. Video clip is widely circulated on social media platforms, leaving fans and makers shocked. The production house backing the project has reacted to the new controversy and released a statement urging everyone not to use, share or repost it.

Jailer 2 leaked

“We would like to bring to your attention that a Video clip from the sets of ‘Jailer 2’ is currently being circulated on social media platforms. Our anti-piracy team is actively monitoring the situation and will be taking necessary action to remove such content, including initiating measures against accounts involved in sharing or promoting these clips. We kindly request members of the media and fans club to refrain from using, sharing, or reposting this video, in order to avoid any potential suspension or restrictions on their accounts. Please note that the production will not be held responsible for any such actions taken or to retrieve the accounts," a statement by the production house Sun Pictures read, as quoted by Deccan Herald.

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Jailer 2 Cast Update

Earlier, it was reported that SRK would be doing a longish cameo in Rajinikanth's much-awaited Jailer 2. But recently, a Pinkvilla report alleges that this might not happen because Shah Rukh is occupied with 'King', and he doesn't want to make any screen appearance prior to the release of the movie. 

Jailer 2 is an upcoming Tamil action comedy film written and directed by Nelson Dilipkumar. A sequel to Jailer (2023), the film stars Rajinikanth reprising his role as the titular character, alongside SJ Suryah, Ramya Krishnan, Yogi Babu, Mirnaa, Anna Rajan, Jatin Sarna, and Suraj Venjaramoodu.

The film will have music composed by Anirudh Ravichander, cinematography by Vijay Kartik Kannan and editing by R Nirmal.

Jailer 2 features cameos by Mithun Chakraborty, Mohanlal, Shiva Rajkumar, Vinayakan and Vijay Sethupathi reportedly.

 

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