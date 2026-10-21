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'Jailer 2' screenings halted at Canadian theatres due to technical issues, exhibitor says

Jailer 2 is a Tamil action comedy film written and directed by Nelson Dilipkumar. 

Reported ByANI
Published: Oct 21, 2026, 03:48 PM IST|Updated: Oct 21, 2026, 03:48 PM IST
'Jailer 2' screenings halted at Canadian theatres due to technical issues, exhibitor says
Image Credit: Movie Poster

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