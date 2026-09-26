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Jailer 2 song 'One Sun, One Moon' out: Rajinikanth's swag shines in energetic Anirudh track

The second single 'One Sun, One Moon' from Nelson Dilipkumar's Jailer 2 has been released, featuring a high-energy track by Anirudh Ravichander celebrating Rajinikanth's iconic screen presence ahead of its October 15 theatrical release.

Reported ByANI
Published: Sep 26, 2026, 09:20 AM IST|Updated: Sep 26, 2026, 09:20 AM IST
Jailer 2 song 'One Sun, One Moon' out: Rajinikanth's swag shines in energetic Anirudh track
Image Credit: ANI

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Jailer 2 song 'One Sun, One Moon' out: Rajinikanth's swag shines in energetic Anirudh track
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