/Jailer 2 trailer: Superstar Rajinikanth returns as Tiger Muthuvel Pandian; Vidya Balan steals spotlight in new avatar | WATCH

Jailer 2 trailer out: The highly anticipated trailer for Jailer 2 has officially been unveiled, bringing back Indian cinema’s legendary superstar Rajinikanth as Tiger Muthuvel Pandian in what promises to be an even bigger, bolder, and more high-stakes action spectacle. Directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, the trailer delivers Rajinikanth’s signature swagger, electrifying dialogue delivery, and intense mass sequences, setting the stage for an explosive continuation of the 2023 blockbuster franchise.
Among the biggest talking points from the newly released trailer is National Award-winning actress Vidya Balan’s striking and unconventional transformation. Appearing alongside Rajinikanth, Vidya sports a chic short hairstyle, dark aesthetics, and a powerful screen presence as her character, Kantha.
Her character’s introduction adds a fresh layer of mystery and intensity to the Jailer universe. Marking the very first time Rajinikanth and Vidya Balan share screen space, their intense on-screen dynamic in the trailer has generated widespread intrigue among fans regarding their equation in the film.
Watch trailer here:
Jailer 2 builds directly upon the massive success of its 2023 predecessor, which stood as one of the highest-grossing Tamil films of all time. The sequel reunites the core creative powerhouses behind the original, including director Nelson Dilipkumar and music maestro Anirudh Ravichander, who has composed a massive 12-track album featuring energetic tracks like 'Ala Bolelo' and 'Bindaas'.
The second instalment also elevates the franchise with a heavily expanded pan-India star cast. In addition to returning cast members Ramya Krishnan and Yogi Babu, the sequel features powerhouse performers such as SJ Suryah, Mithun Chakraborty, Suraj Venjaramoodu, and Jatin Sarna, along with a special cameo appearance by Vijay Sethupathi.
With Rajinikanth’s unparalleled mass appeal, Anirudh’s thunderous background score, and Vidya Balan’s bold new avatar, Jailer 2 is positioned as one of the biggest cinematic events of the year. The film is set to hit theatres worldwide on October 15, 2026, across Tamil, Hindi, and Telugu languages.
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