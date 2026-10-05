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  • /Jailer 2 trailer: Superstar Rajinikanth returns as Tiger Muthuvel Pandian; Vidya Balan steals spotlight in new avatar | WATCH

Jailer 2 trailer: Superstar Rajinikanth returns as Tiger Muthuvel Pandian; Vidya Balan steals spotlight in new avatar | WATCH

Jailer 2 trailer out: The trailer for the Rajinikanth-starrer Jailer 2, co-starring Vidya Balan in a pivotal role, has been released ahead of its theatrical debut on October 15, 2026.

Edited ByAhana Tiwari
Published: Oct 05, 2026, 07:11 PM IST|Updated: Oct 05, 2026, 07:13 PM IST
Jailer 2 trailer: Superstar Rajinikanth returns as Tiger Muthuvel Pandian; Vidya Balan steals spotlight in new avatar | WATCH
Image Credit: file photo

About the Author

Ahana Tiwari

Ahana Tiwari

Ahana Tiwari is a trainee sub-editor with a keen eye for storytelling, performances, and cultural nuance. She has reviewed films and series, including Mahavatar Narsimha, Aap Jaisa Koi, and Stranger Things. Always seeking to bridge the gap between audiences and celebrities, Ahana has conducted interviews with artists such as Sangram Singh and Suchitra Krishnamoorthi, and even engaged with Kangana Ranaut during the Team India Jersey Paralympian Launch.

She has attended high-profile events like the Kantara success party, giving her firsthand exposure to industry trends and the entertainment landscape. This is her first professional role in media, where she continues to build a reputation as a sharp, perceptive voice in journalism. 

She can be reached at Ahana.Tiwari@zeemedia.com or on X @ahanatiwari0

 

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Jailer 2 trailer: Superstar Rajinikanth returns as Tiger Muthuvel Pandian; Vidya Balan steals spotlight in new avatar | WATCH
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