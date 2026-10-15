Jailer 2 X movie review: Rajinikanth-starrer a 'blockbuster', fans give it a thumbs up!

New Delhi: The much-anticipated Jailer 2 has opened in the theatres today and Rajinikanth mania has already taken over. The Tamil action comedy is written and directed by Nelson Dilipkumar. The movie follows the success of the first instalment, raising expectations among fans. Today, let's take a look at the reactions of viewers after watching the movie.
Rajinikanth fans thronged cinemas to catch the Jailer 2 first day first show. Take a look at some initial reactions below:
#Jailer2 Review :- B-L-O-C-K-B-U-S-T-E-R SEQUEL INDUSTRY HIT - 4/5 Thalaivar Super Star @rajinikanth Mass Sambhavam Mandness Rajinified Completely #Rajinikanth #AnirudhRavichander Director @Nelsondilpkumar FROM START TO END COMPLETELY SOLID WRITING AND SCREENPLAY LALETTAN @Mohanlal and Kannada Super star #ShivaRajKumar CAMEOS TOP NOTCH Rockstar @anirudhofficial MASS DUTY FANISM PEAKS UNLIMITED GOOSEBUMPS STUFF Just GO And Get Rajinified Totally— Telugu Cult (@Telugu_Cult) October 15, 2026
#Jailer2 1st Half is getting excellent reports from overseas premieres..— Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) October 15, 2026
Jailer 2 Review — #Jailer2 is a proper mass entertainer that delivers plenty of whistle-worthy moments, stylish action and Nelson’s signature dark humour. The first half is packed with engaging sequences, while @rajinikanth 's screen presence and the powerful interval block stand out. Rajinikanth is in his element as Tiger Muthuvel Pandian pure Mass !!! adding intensity and @anirudhofficial ’s BGM elevating the mass moments. especially sera se kuzera Cameos The star appearances and entertaining comedy add to the theatrical experience. Despite a few uneven portions, #Jailer2 delivers a satisfying an worthy watch theatre experience .— Let's X OTT GLOBAL (@LetsXOtt) October 15, 2026
Neslon bloody Fucking did it again #Jailer2 https://t.co/baapyoA13j— Groot (@I_m_GrOOOt_) October 15, 2026
#Jailer2 interval - Mental mass !! Mass with so much class !! Nelsaaaa- super ya !!— Prashanth Rangaswamy (@itisprashanth) October 15, 2026
Jailer2 Reviews #Jailer2Blockbuster #Jailer2 #Jailer2Review https://t.co/S6YY0ANtDR— Thalaivar North Fan Club (@Thalaiva_NFC) October 15, 2026
A sequel to Jailer (2023), the film stars Rajinikanth, Ramya Krishnan, Yogi Babu, Mirnaa and Rithvik reprising their roles from the predecessor, with SJ Suryah, Mithun Chakraborty, Suraj Venjaramoodu, Vidya Balan, Anna Rajan and Jatin Sarna joining the cast.
The film has music composed by Anirudh Ravichander, cinematography by Vijay Kartik Kannan and editing by R. Nirmal.
Rajinikanth reprises his role as 'Tiger' Muthuvel Pandian. Yogi Babu was among the first returning cast members to confirm his involvement, doing so in July 2024. Nelson reportedly prioritised writing comic subplots between Babu and Rajinikanth during pre-production. Ramya Krishnan and Mirnaa returned as members of Muthuvel Pandian's family, while SJ Suryah joined the cast in a pivotal role during the second schedule.
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