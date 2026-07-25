Jana Nayagan box office collection day 2: Thalapathy Vijay’s highly anticipated final film before his full-time transition into politics, Jana Nayagan, opened to a massive response both in India and across overseas markets. Following a long-awaited release delay, the political action entertainer has finally arrived in theatres. Here is a look at the film's opening box office report card:
On its second day, Jana Nayagan collected a net of Rs 21.15 Cr across 12,190 shows with an overall occupancy rate of 29%, following its Day 1 opening of Rs 42.70 Cr across 13,067 shows at 41.6% occupancy. This brings the film's total India net collection to Rs 63.85 Cr and pushes its India gross collection to Rs 75.00 Cr so far. Internationally, the movie added Rs 10.00 Cr on Day 2, taking its cumulative overseas gross to Rs 37.50 Cr and boosting its total worldwide gross to Rs 112.50 Cr.
Billed as Thalapathy Vijay’s final cinematic venture before transitioning into full-time politics with his party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), Jana Nayagan encountered significant hurdles ahead of its theatrical arrival. Originally scheduled for a festive Pongal release on January 9, the political action drama was delayed due to censor board disputes and online piracy.
The initial delay occurred when the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) withheld the film's certification over concerns that specific scenes could potentially offend religious sentiments. While a single-judge bench provided temporary relief by directing the CBFC to issue a U/A 16+ certificate, the decision was promptly stayed on January 9 after the censor board appealed to a division bench of the High Court.
Compounding the release troubles, key footage and nearly entire segments of Jana Nayagan were illegally leaked and circulated online. In response, KVN Productions issued an official statement condemning the piracy, advising fans against viewing or sharing pirated material, and confirming that strict legal proceedings had been initiated against those responsible.
Directed by H. Vinoth with music by Anirudh Ravichander, the KVN Productions venture stars Vijay alongside an ensemble cast including Bobby Deol, Mamitha Baiju, Prakash Raj, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Priyamani, and Narain.
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