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Jana Nayagan box office collection day 2: Vijay's final film crosses Rs 50 crore

Jana Nayagan box office day 2: Following a long-awaited delay, Thalapathy Vijay’s final film Jana Nayagan finally arrived in theatres on July 23, 2026. Here is a detailed breakdown of how the film performed on its second day.

Edited ByAhana Tiwari
Published: Jul 25, 2026, 01:57 PM IST|Updated: Jul 25, 2026, 01:57 PM IST
Jana Nayagan box office collection day 2: Vijay's final film crosses Rs 50 crore
Image Credit: IMDb

About the Author

Ahana Tiwari

Ahana Tiwari

Ahana Tiwari is a trainee sub-editor with a keen eye for storytelling, performances, and cultural nuance. She has reviewed films and series, including Mahavatar Narsimha, Aap Jaisa Koi, and Stranger Things. Always seeking to bridge the gap between audiences and celebrities, Ahana has conducted interviews with artists such as Sangram Singh and Suchitra Krishnamoorthi, and even engaged with Kangana Ranaut during the Team India Jersey Paralympian Launch.

She has attended high-profile events like the Kantara success party, giving her firsthand exposure to industry trends and the entertainment landscape. This is her first professional role in media, where she continues to build a reputation as a sharp, perceptive voice in journalism. 

She can be reached at Ahana.Tiwari@zeemedia.com or on X @ahanatiwari0

 

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