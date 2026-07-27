Jana Nayagan box office collection day 4: Thalapathy Vijay’s highly anticipated action drama Jana Nayagan has shown massive momentum over its extended opening weekend. After a steady start, the H Vinoth directorial witnessed significant jumps in domestic footfalls over Saturday and Sunday, comfortably pushing its total Indian collection past the Rs 100 crore mark. Already standing as the second-highest-grossing Tamil film of the year, the movie now faces its crucial first Monday box office test.
On its fourth day in theaters, Jana Nayagan registered a robust net collection of Rs 32.00 crore in India across 12,107 shows. This brings the film's total India net collection to Rs 124.75 crore, translating to a total domestic gross of Rs 145.98 crore so far.
The film continues to perform strongly in international markets as well. Overseas territories contributed an estimated Rs 10.00 crore on Day 4, taking the total overseas gross to Rs 71.50 crore. With these combined figures, Jana Nayagan has successfully crossed the prestigious Rs 200 crore benchmark, bringing its total worldwide gross collection to Rs 217.48 crore, according to a report by Sacnilk.
Jana Nayagan carries immense emotional weight for fans, as it marks Vijay’s final cinematic venture before his transition into full-time politics. Originally planned as a festive Pongal release on January 9, the film’s theatrical run was delayed due to censor hurdles. During the interim period, Vijay's political party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), contested the Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections, leading to his swearing-in as the Chief Minister of the state.
The journey to the silver screen was fraught with legal and administrative hurdles. The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) initially withheld the film's certification, citing concerns that specific scenes could potentially hurt religious sentiments.
Although a single-judge bench of the High Court subsequently directed the CBFC to issue a U/A 16+ certificate, providing temporary relief to the makers, the decision was appealed. On January 9, a division bench of the High Court placed a stay order on the single-judge ruling, postponing the film's January release.
Adding to the pre-release challenges, leaked clips and bootleg copies of the film reportedly surfaced across various social media platforms. Production house KVN Productions issued an official statement appealing to fans and moviegoers not to view or share pirated content, confirming that strict legal actions were being initiated against perpetrators involved in circulating leaked material.
Directed by H Vinoth and produced by Venkat K Narayana under KVN Productions, Jana Nayagan boasts a star-studded ensemble cast featuring Vijay, Bobby Deol, Pooja Hegde, Mamitha Baiju, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Prakash Raj, Priyamani, and Narain. The film’s technical team includes music by Anirudh Ravichander, cinematography by Sathyan Sooryan, and editing by Pradeep E Ragav.
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