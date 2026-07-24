Jana Nayagan day 1 box office collection: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and former actor Thalapathy Vijay's latest project 'Jana Nayagan', which is being touted as his 'final movie' after entering politics got a roaring response in India and overseas, yet it failed to hit the jackpot Rs 100 crore target, earning Rs 78 crore worldwide. Take a look at the number report card below:
According to trade tracking site, Sacnilk, on day 1, Jana Nayagan collected a net of Rs 41.00 crore across 13,067 shows. This brings total India gross collections to Rs 48.27 Cr and total India net collections to Rs 41.00 Cr so far. Overseas, the film has grossed a total of Rs 30.00 Cr in gross collections, pushing its total worldwide gross collection to Rs 78.27 crore.
Jana Nayagan has failed to beat the opening record of Vijay's last release 'The Greatest of All Time' ( G.O.A.T) in 2024 which collected collected a net of Rs 44.00 Cr across 12,986 shows on day 1. This brings total India gross collections to Rs 51.39 Cr and total India net collections to Rs 44.00 Cr so far.
Overseas, the film has grossed a total of Rs 48.00 Cr in gross collections, pushing its total worldwide gross collection to Rs 99.39 Cr.
Jana Nayagan's number haul is almost half of what Vijay’s Leo, which opened at just under Rs 150 crore in 2024.
Jana Nayagan was earlier slated to be a Pongal release on January 9 and is being described as Vijay's last film as he embarks on his political journey. The actor has entered politics and has launched his own political party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK).
The film ran into trouble when the CBFC decided to hold back its certification on the grounds that certain scenes in the movie could potentially hurt religious sentiments.
A single judge then asked the CBFC to give the film a U/A 16+ certificate, which brought short-term relief. However, the CBFC later moved to a division bench of the High Court, which stayed the single judge's order on January 9.
Jana Nayagan clippings were also reportedly circulated online. The makers, KVN Productions, had also released an official statement asking people not to watch or share any leaked material. The production house said parts of the movie, and in some cases almost the full film, had been illegally circulated online. They also said strict legal action was being taken in the matter.
'Jana Nayagan' is directed by H Vinoth and produced by Venkat K Narayana under KVN Productions. The film's music is composed by Anirudh Ravichander.
Apart from Vijay and Bobby Deol, the film features Mamitha Baiju, Prakash Raj, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Priyamani and Narain in key roles.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world news on Zee News.