Jana Nayagan leak row: Tamil Nadu Cyber Crime Wing launches probe, 21 suspects named

Chennai: The Cyber Crime Wing of the Tamil Nadu Police on Saturday initiated a detailed investigation into the alleged leak of movie scenes from 'Jana Nayagan', the much-anticipated Tamil film, starring actor and Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) President Vijay.

The case was registered following a formal complaint by the film's production team, raising serious concerns over digital piracy ahead of the movie's theatrical release.

The complaint was filed by R. Udayakumar, Production Controller of KVN Productions, who sought urgent police intervention against the illegal leak and circulation of unreleased footage from the film.

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He alleged that certain individuals had unlawfully accessed, downloaded, copied, and shared scenes online, causing significant damage to the project.

According to the complaint, as many as 21 persons have been named for their alleged involvement in the piracy network.

The production house emphasised that the film represents a major financial and creative investment, involving high production costs, contractual obligations, and extensive efforts by movie cast and crew.

With 'Jana Nayagan' being one of the most high-profile Tamil releases slated for this year, any leak could severely impact its commercial prospects.

The film features a star-studded cast, including veteran actor Prakash Raj, alongside Vijay, and has generated significant buzz among audiences.

Industry insiders note that the scale of the project and its anticipated box office performance make it particularly vulnerable to piracy threats.

In his complaint, Udayakumar urged the police to take immediate steps to curb further circulation of the leaked content.

He called for the blocking of the footage across social media platforms and other digital channels, as well as the preservation of crucial digital evidence to aid the investigation.

The complainant also requested authorities to seize all electronic devices allegedly used in the offence, including mobile phones, laptops, storage media, and cloud-based accounts.

Additionally, he sought efforts to trace the full chain of distribution, identifying all recipients and intermediaries involved in the unauthorised sharing of the footage.

Police officials confirmed that a case has been registered and cyber forensic teams have been deployed to track the source of the leak.

Further action is expected as the investigation progresses.