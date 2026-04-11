Jana Nayagan leak row: Vijay Deverakonda expresses anger, backs Vijay film team amid piracy outrage

Expressing his unconditional support to the entire team of actor Vijay's 'Jana Nayagan', Telugu star Vijay Deverakonda on Saturday expressed anger and outrage at footage of the film being leaked on the Internet.

Taking to his X timeline to pen a strong post, Vijay Deverakonda wrote, "The #JanaNayagan leak makes me angry. I’ve experienced personally the pain and sense of loss when something like this happens, early in my career. You feel like a target, you feel a loss of hope, it’s not just about me, there are co-actors, directors, producers, and so many who have all their dreams on the line."

The #JanaNayagan leak makes me angry.



I’ve experienced personally the pain and sense of loss when something like this happens, early in my career. You feel like a target, you feel a loss of hope, it’s not just about me, there are co-actors, directors, producers, and so many who… — Vijay Deverakonda (@TheDeverakonda) April 11, 2026

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Deverakonda further said, "This current issue needs to get sorted Asap and the people behind it identified, and if it doesn’t, it reflects a systemic failure. It keeps reminding us how insensitive people can be, and the extent some will go to cause harm without a second thought. I send my thoughts and my unconditional support to the entire team of the film."

Vijay Deverakonda is the latest in a long list of celebrities who have condemned the footage leak of actor Vijay's last film 'Jana Nayagan'.

Earlier on Saturday, ace director A R Murugadoss wrote, "When a film gets leaked, it’s not just a movie —it’s dreams, sweat, and livelihoods. Please support films the right way — only in theatres and official platforms."

Stars, including Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, Suriya and Chiranjeevi, and film industry professionals cutting across film industries have condemned the leaking of director H Vinoth's eagerly awaited action entertainer 'Jana Nayagan', featuring actors Vijay and Pooja Hegde in the lead.

Rajinikanth, in a tweet which he put out in Tamil on the unfortunate incident, said that he was both pained and shocked to learn of 'Jana Nayagan' being leaked on the Internet. The Superstar urged film organisations to raise their voices against this crime and appealed to the government to find out the perpetrators and punish them severely. He said such crimes mustn't recur.

Kamal Haasan, in his post on X, said, "The leak of #Jananayagan is not an accident - it is the result of systemic failure. Had due process been timely, we would not be here. Inordinate delays in certification created fertile ground for piracy. When legal access is stalled, illegitimate channels take over."

He went on to say, "Piracy is beyond politics; it is an attack on the art and artist itself. It endangers the work of hundreds of artists and technicians, and the investments of honest tax paying producers, exhibitors and theatre owners, all who sustain the cinema we love."

Asking, "Who protects the creator when the system fails?", Kamal Haasan said, "We need accountability, swift certification, strict enforcement, and real-time takedowns. I trust true lovers of cinema will unite and give a befitting response by watching the film legally in theatres, as you stood with me in the past."