‘Jana Nayagan’ leak sparks outrage: Shanthnu, Sibi & filmmakers urge fans not to share clips

Chennai: Actor Shanthnu Baghyaraj on Friday joined several film directors and producers in urging netizens not to share the leaked clips from actor Vijay's eagerly awaited last film, 'Jana Nayagan'.

Taking to his X timeline, Shanthanu, without mentioning the name of the film or the actor it featured, made an earnest appeal to netizens. He wrote,"Someone’s dream is bleeding online. Please let’s not turn their hard work into a forwarded clip. Let the film breathe on screen and not die on your phone."

Actor Sibi, the son of popular actor Sathyaraj, too expressed shock at the leak and urged people not to share the leaked clips from the much-awaited film.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

He wrote, "Shocked and disturbed to hear about the footages being leaked from #Jananayagan! Whoever did this must understand all the money,effort and hard work involved in making a movie.Sincerely request everyone to refrain from watching and spreading the videos!"

Director Gaurav Narayanan called for action against those who had leaked the clips.

Taking to his X timeline, he wrote, "#JanaNayagan Cinema is not a take-it-for-granted industry. Thousands of people’s daily bread depends on it. Whoever leaked and trying to spread the links should be punished. @KvnProductions @actorvijay Anna #directorhvinoth @Jagadishbliss and rest of the team be strong."

Earlier in the day, well known Tamil film producer Dhananjayan had expressed the view that all those sharing the video on the platform X using fake handles must be blocked immediately by the cyber cell.



Taking to his X timeline to condemn the leak, he wrote, "All those sharing the video on tweets using fake handles must be blocked immediately by cyber cell."



He also urged the production house KVN productions, which has produced the film, to lodge a complaint and stop the leaked clips from spreading further.

He wrote, "Team #JanaNayagan @KvnProductions must complain and stop further spread of the footage. Reading the insta post of #HVinoth makes me sad. Stop conspiracy theories, just stop sharing the videos on tweets and reels guys. Don’t kill the revenues and future of Tamil Cinema."

Earlier, the producer had, in an earlier tweet, expressed shock at several scenes of the film being leaked online.

He had said, "Shocked to see many scenes of #JanaNayagan being leaked online including introduction scene, climax scene etc. Now many are tweeting that full film is leaked, which is devastating. This is outrageous and highly condemnable whoever is responsible for this."

He further said, "@KvnProductions must move the court immediately and get all such links are removed and taken down before it’s too late and the film is watched by millions. Film business is becoming dangerous and highly unpredictable with these kind of dangers all around a film. How much more you guys will target #ThalapathyVijay ‘s last film. ???"



For the unaware, a five-minute clip, believed to be from actor Vijay's eagerly awaited last film 'Jana Nayagan', was allegedly leaked and is now doing the rounds on social media, much to the disdain of its makers.

The leaked clip, which contains Vijay's introductory scene and a portion of a song, triggered concern and anger in the film industry, with several producers and directors expressing solidarity with the makers of 'Jana Nayagan'.