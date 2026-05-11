Jana Nayagan new release date: After Thalapathy Vijay takes oath as Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, producer drops major hint

New Delhi: Actor-turned-politician C Joseph Vijay was sworn in as the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister in grand ceremony which was attended by his family, massive ocean of fans and loved ones. Amid all of this, now all eyes are on the release of his last big cinematic venture - Jana Nayagan which has been delayed indefinitely since January this year.

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Jana Nayagan new release date

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Jana Nayagan producer K Venkat Narayana also attended the big ceremony where Vijay was sworn-in as the Tamil Nadu CM. On the sidelines of the event, the producer briefed the media about the release date of Jana Nayagan. According to Hindustan Times, he told the reporters, "We are waiting for CBFC certificate. As soon as we get certificate, we will release. We are very happy. Congratulations to Vijay sir for becoming the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu. A new chapter begins. Sir, I am sure, will fulfill all the promises. Jana Nayagan will release as soon as we get the certificate."

Earlier, Venkat K Narayana congratulated Vijay on X (formerly called Twitter). The statement read, "Heartiest congratulations to our ‘Jana Nayagan’, Thalapathy Vijay sir, on scripting history today against all odds. It is indeed a revolution and one that will echo for generations to come."

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Jana Nayagan release

Jana Nayagan was earlier slated to be a Pongal release on January 9 and is being described as Vijay's last film. The actor has entered politics and has launched his own political party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK).

However, the film ran into trouble when the CBFC decided to hold back its certification on the grounds that certain scenes in the movie could potentially hurt religious sentiments. A single judge then asked the CBFC to give the film a U/A 16+ certificate, which brought short-term relief. However, the CBFC later moved to a division bench of the High Court, which stayed the single judge's order on January 9.

This led the producers to approach the Supreme Court, asking for an urgent stay on the High Court's decision. However, the apex court refused to intervene.