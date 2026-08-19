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Jana Nayagan OTT release: CM C Joseph Vijay's final film to stream from THIS date in four languages

Vijay's final theatrical film Jana Nayagan is set to make its OTT debut on ZEE5 on August 21, with the action drama streaming in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada.

Reported ByANI
Published: Aug 19, 2026, 08:00 PM IST|Updated: Aug 19, 2026, 08:00 PM IST
Jana Nayagan OTT release: CM C Joseph Vijay's final film to stream from THIS date in four languages

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Jana Nayagan OTT release: CM C Joseph Vijay's final film to stream from THIS date in four languages
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