On the digital release of the film, Lloyd C Xavier, Business Head, Tamil, Telugu & Malayalam, Zee 5 said, "Jananayagan is a film that carries immense emotional and cultural significance for audiences, especially the millions of fans who have followed Honourable Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay's journey over the decades. As his final feature film, it represents a landmark moment for Tamil cinema and offers audiences an opportunity to celebrate the star, the performer, and the legacy he leaves behind. With its blend of action, emotion, family values, and social themes, the film serves as a fitting and spectacular farewell for fans across generations. We are beyond proud to bring this magnum opus to our platform and give millions of viewers the opportunity to revisit and cherish this historic cinematic milestone for years to come. We are delighted to bring this much-awaited title to audiences on ZEE5 Tamil in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam, and believe its digital premiere will enable even more families and fans to experience this landmark film together."