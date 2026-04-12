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JANA NAYAGAN

Jana Nayagan piracy issue: Producers’ Association seeks PM Narendra Modi's intervention

IMPPA has urged PM Narendra Modi to take strict action against piracy after footage of Vijay’s upcoming film Jana Nayagan was leaked online before its official release.

|Last Updated: Apr 12, 2026, 10:43 AM IST|Source: IANS
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Jana Nayagan piracy issue: Producers’ Association seeks PM Narendra Modi's intervention(Image: IANS)

Chennai: Deeply disturbed by the leaking of footage of actor Vijay's upcoming film 'Jana Nayagan' on the Internet before its release, the Indian Motion Picture Producers’ Association (IMPPA), the largest and oldest association of producers of film and entertainment content, has now written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, seeking his intervention in the issue and urging him to direct immediate and stringent action against those responsible for the piracy of the film.

In a letter addressed to the Prime Minister, IMPPA President Abhay Sinha said that at a time when the industry was striving to evolve and step into emerging technologies such as Artificial Intelligence, it was deeply concerning that they were still unable to effectively tackle the basic and long-standing problem of piracy.

Pointing out that IMPPA had, on multiple occasions, written letters and submitted complaints to the concerned authorities highlighting the growing menace of film piracy, particularly through various platforms such as Telegram, torrent websites, and illegal portals like Tamilrockers, Sinha said that despite these repeated representations, such platforms continued to function unabated, and were streaming films fearlessly, causing immense financial strain on producers and stakeholders and pushing them towards severe losses and potential collapse. 

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"We would like to draw your urgent attention to the case of the film “Jana Nayagan.” The film has been ready for a considerable period and was submitted for certification as it was supposed to release on 9th January 2026. However, due to repeated delays on various grounds and subsequent legal processes, certification has not been granted till date, effectively preventing its official theatrical release and its exploitation in theatres," Sinha informed the Prime Minister. 

He went on to say, "Such delays in certification not only disrupt release schedules and financial planning but also expose films to serious risks. In the present case, the absence of timely certification and release has resulted in the film being illegally pirated, causing substantial financial losses to the producer and impacting all stakeholders associated with the project."

Requesting the Prime Minister to direct immediate and stringent action against those responsible for the piracy of the film, Sinha also urged the Prime Minister for better protection and clear responsibility measures to be put in place to prevent piracy of films before their official release.

"Given the seriousness and recurring nature of this issue, it is essential that piracy is effectively curbed, as its continued existence results in severe financial losses, discourages investment, and threatens the survival of producers and all stakeholders associated with the industry, which remains a significant contributor to the “Make in India” initiative encouraged by your esteemed leadership," he pointed out.

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