Jana Nayagan release date out? Vijay’s final film listed on ticketing platforms; here’s what we know

New Delhi: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay’s final film Jana Nayagan has been facing several hurdles over the past five months. The H. Vinoth directorial was first stuck with the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) and was later leaked online illegally.

Fans have been eagerly waiting for the film’s release date for months. While there is still no official confirmation, several ticketing websites have now updated their calendars with June as the possible release month for the film.

Jana Nayagan release date out?

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According to the latest update, the film’s title has now appeared on multiple ticketing platforms.

On ticket booking platform District, the release date of Jana Nayagan has been listed as June 19. Meanwhile, on BookMyShow, the film has also been updated with June as its release month.

However, there is still no official confirmation regarding the release date of Jana Nayagan.

The makers, KVN Productions, have not issued any statement on the release yet.

The producer of Jana Nayagan, Venkat K. Narayana of KVN Productions, recently spoke to the press after being spotted at a temple on Friday evening.

“This is not the place to talk about Jana Nayagan. I came for temple darshan. But as I told, we’re waiting for the certificate to come. I am sure that they’re going to give it anytime soon. We’ll release it at the earliest,” said the producer.

He further added, “Release date will be announced as soon as we get the censor certificate. We’ll announce it well in advance once the censor certificate is in our hands. And we’ll release it in a grand way throughout the world.”

Also Read: Jana Nayagan new release date: After Thalapathy Vijay takes oath as Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, producer drops major hint

Jana Nayagan controversy

Jana Nayagan was earlier slated for a Pongal release on January 9 and is Vijay’s final film before fully entering politics with his party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam.

However, the film ran into trouble after the CBFC reportedly held back its certification, stating that certain scenes could potentially hurt religious sentiments.

A single judge later asked the CBFC to grant the film a U/A 16+ certificate, offering temporary relief to the makers. However, the CBFC subsequently approached a division bench of the High Court, which stayed the single judge’s order on January 9.

The producers later moved the Supreme Court, seeking an urgent stay on the High Court’s decision. However, the apex court declined to intervene.