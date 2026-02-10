Advertisement
NewsEntertainmentRegionalJana Nayagan release row: Producer approaches Madras High Court to withdraw petition against CBFC
JANA NAYAGAN

'Jana Nayagan' release row: Producer approaches Madras High Court to withdraw petition against CBFC

Jana Nayagan was planned for a Pongal release on January 9 and is being described as Vijay's last film. The actor has entered politics and has launched his own political party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK).

|Last Updated: Feb 10, 2026, 09:06 AM IST|Source: ANI
'Jana Nayagan' release row: Producer approaches Madras High Court to withdraw petition against CBFCPic Courtesy: Movie Poster

Chennai: The producer of actor Vijay's film 'Jana Nayagan' has moved the Madras High Court Registry to withdraw a writ petition filed against the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC).

The counsel for KVN Productions informed the Madras High Court Registry that the production house intends to withdraw its writ petition related to actor Vijay's film 'Jananayagan' filed against CBFC.

Advocate Vijayan Subramanian submitted the letter on behalf of the production house. The matter is expected to be listed on February 10 before Justice P T Asha.

The film ran into trouble when the CBFC decided to hold back its certification on the grounds that certain scenes in the movie could potentially hurt religious sentiments.

A single judge then asked the CBFC to give the film a U/A 16+ certificate, which brought short-term relief. However, the CBFC later moved to a division bench of the High Court, which stayed the single judge's order on January 9.

This led the producers to approach the Supreme Court, asking for an urgent stay on the High Court's decision. However, the apex court refused to intervene. (ANI)

