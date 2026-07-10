New Delhi: Finally, all Thalapathy Vijay fans can heave a sigh of relief. H Vinoth's eagerly awaited action entertainer 'Jana Nayagan', which also happens to be Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay's last film as an actor, may finally hit screens in July this year. After months of delay, the Censor Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has cleared it with some cuts and the film received 'A' (Adults Only) rating.
The certification is now visible on the official site of CBFC, which confirms the film's running time as 183 minutes.
The makers are yet to make an official announcement regarding the release date, but the film's Canadian distributor, York Cinemas, has revealed a release date through social media.
Canada-based distributor York Cinemas on Wednesday shared a post on X (formerly Twitter), writing, "Finally! Our Own Thalapathy Vijay is ready to set the big screen on fire with #JanaNayagan. Canada Release by York Cinemas. Igniting screens from July 24. Get ready for the ultimate theatrical celebration. Stay tuned for tickets (sic)."
Now, if all goes well, the movie will hit the screens on July 24, 2026.
Jana Nayagan was earlier slated to be a Pongal release on January 9 and is being described as Vijay's last film as he embarks on his political journey. The actor has entered politics and has launched his own political party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK).
The film ran into trouble when the CBFC decided to hold back its certification on the grounds that certain scenes in the movie could potentially hurt religious sentiments.
A single judge then asked the CBFC to give the film a U/A 16+ certificate, which brought short-term relief. However, the CBFC later moved to a division bench of the High Court, which stayed the single judge's order on January 9.
This led the producers to approach the Supreme Court, asking for an urgent stay on the High Court's decision.
It also made headlines after scenes from the film were reportedly circulated online. The makers, KVN Productions, had also released an official statement asking people not to watch or share any leaked material. The production house said parts of the movie, and in some cases almost the full film, had been illegally circulated online. They also said strict legal action was being taken in the matter.
About Jana Nagayan cast
'Jana Nayagan' is directed by H Vinoth and produced by Venkat K Narayana under KVN Productions. The film's music is composed by Anirudh Ravichander.
Apart from Vijay and Bobby Deol, the film features Mamitha Baiju, Prakash Raj, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Priyamani and Narain in key roles.
(With ANI inputs)
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